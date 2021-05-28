WEATHERFORD – With a swing and a miss, the celebration began.
The Lindsay baseball team swept Crawford in the Class 2A regional semifinals Thursday night at Brock High School, winning 18-1 and 8-0.
Lindsay (28-5) had only played single games to this point in the playoffs but had little trouble adjusting to the best-of-three format.
Crawford (22-8) came into the game having played best-of-three series each round and had not lost a playoff game but had no answer for the Knights.
Lindsay coach Derrick Jenkins said the Knights did well at adjusting during the games.
“I feel like, as we go on and we see what guys are doing, we get a feel for the game and we just continue to play,” Jenkins said. “It takes you a second sometimes to figure out how the game’s going to play for you. Once we kind of figure it out, we usually do some things well by the end.”
The Knights dominated game one. After neither team scored in the first two innings, Lindsay blew the game open in the third with an eight-run performance. Senior Jack Popp began the scoring with a three-run double. Seven of the runs came with one out.
Lindsay added six runs in the fourth and four in the fifth en route to the run-rule win. Crawford’s lone run came in the third inning.
Freshman Logan Jenkins pitched the complete game for the Knights. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk. He struck out six Pirates, including three-straight in the fourth inning.
Popp and senior Tyler Yancy each had 3 RBIs. Yancy also scored three times.
Game two remained a tight affair until the later innings. The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but neither team scored again until the fifth. Lindsay scored three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Junior Colton Popp started and pitched six innings. He struck out seven Pirates while allowing three hits and two walks. He contributed at the plate with a 2-RBI single in the sixth. Senior Parker Hillis pitched the seventh in relief, striking out three and walking one while allowing no hits.
The Knights ran the bases well in both games. Lindsay scored two runs on dropped third strikes and stole nine bases.
“When we picked up the three runs in the (fifth inning of the) second game was just based off of base running,” Jenkins said. “We weren’t real sure how we’d get to run the bases today, but it ended up getting us a 4-run lead right there… I thought our base running was probably the reason we ended up winning game two today.”
Lindsay will face the winner between Windthorst and Bosqueville in the Region 2 finals.
