Lindsay ISD has hired Casey Jones as its new football coach and athletic director.
Jones spent the past four seasons in the same role at Hamilton. He led the Bulldogs to the playoffs three times in four tries. Prior to his arrival in 2018, Hamilton had not reached the playoffs since 2011.
From 2012-2017, Hamilton won 14 games. In four seasons, Jones amassed a 21-23 record in charge of the Bulldogs.
Jones inherits a Lindsay program which has won three consecutive district championships. Last season, the Knights went 7-5 and reached the second round.
Jones replaces Jeff Smiley, who announced his departure last month. Smiley went 32-15 in four seasons with Lindsay. In 2020, the Knights went 11-1 and reached the regional semifinals.
Lindsay begins its first season under Jones on Aug. 26 at Paradise.
