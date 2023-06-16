The small schools in the Gainesville area have a history of athletic success, and this year was no different.
This year’s Year in Review will be presented in two parts. This second part focuses on Lindsay, Muenster, Era, Collinsville and Sacred Heart. Part one was published Tuesday.
Lindsay arguably had the best athletics season in the area in the 2022-23 school year, including a strong spring performance. The Lindsay boys’ golf team won its second-straight state championship, setting a new Class 2A record for lowest first-round score in state tournament history in the process. Senior Landy Rogers finished second individually.
Senior track star Kyla Metzler also won state championship gold by winning the girls’ long jump at the state track and field meet. The girls’ golf team reached the state tournament, finishing sixth.
Lindsay’s success wasn’t limited to the spring. In the fall, the volleyball team reached the state championship game for the third time in school history riding a 20-match winning streak. Metzler tied a state tournament record with 36 digs in the 3-2 title game loss to Windthorst.
Both basketball teams reached the third round after finishing second in their respective districts, and both the baseball and softball teams made the playoffs.
Just down Highway 82, Muenster had another solid year. The girls stood out with trips to state in cross country and golf. The Lady Hornets basketball and softball teams both reached the regional semifinals. The basketball team was competitive in a loss to the state’s top-ranked team, while this was the first trip to the fourth round in the softball team’s history.
Like the girls’ basketball team, the boys’ team won another district championship before reaching the third round of the playoffs. The football and baseball teams both reached the second round, though it took playing an eventual state semifinalist in Collinsville to cut short the baseball team’s playoff run.
The Pirate baseball team’s trip to the state tournament capped off a great all-around season for Collinsville. Like the baseball team, the softball, football and boys’ cross country teams won district championships. Football reached the regional finals, while softball made it to the regional semifinals before losing to an eventual state semifinalist.
The volleyball team and both basketball teams also made the playoffs.
Era found success in spring sports this season. The baseball team reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time, sweeping a district champion in the process. This run came on the heels of winning a playoff series for the first time a year ago, signaling more great things in the future for this relatively young program.
Meanwhile, the girls’ track and field team won the regional championship. Akenzie Weaver won the silver medal in the girls’ 200-meter dash at the state meet. In cross country, Canyon Savell was the only local boy to compete in the Class 2A state meet.
Sacred Heart has grown to expect football wins, but the Tigers found success in several sports this year.
The football team picked up a big win early in the season against reigning state champion Shiner St. Paul in Frisco during the Catholic Bowl. Though the Cardinals got revenge in the playoffs, a trip to the state semifinals a year after reaching the title game is certainly praise-worthy.
Last year, none of Sacred Heart’s other programs made the playoffs. That wasn’t the case this year as the volleyball team and both basketball teams reached at least the second round. The Tiger basketball team came close to reaching the state tournament, as well.
In total, the local small schools stood out in many ways this year despite a few teams not living up to their usual expectations. If those programs can bounce back next year, the 2023-24 season could be even better.
