Discipline at the plate paid off in a big way for Lindsay as the Lady Knights cruised to victory.
The Lindsay softball team defeated Saint Jo 17-2 at home in three innings Friday.
Lindsay (9-8 overall, 7-1 District 10-2A) did most of its damage in the second inning when every batter appeared at the plate twice. Every hitter in the starting lineup scored at least once during the game.
Saint Jo (3-15, 1-10), the lone Class 1A school in the district, was outmatched against a team in contention for the district title.
Lindsay coach Tatum Dobson said for each opponent, she gives her players one or two things on which to focus. For this game, one of those focus points was patience at the plate.
“The first inning was a little disappointing to me,” Dobson said. “After that, I think they did a great job holding when they needed to hold on pitches and being able to decipher what was a ball and a strike.”
Lindsay recorded three hits in the game, but the Lady Knights didn’t need many. Lindsay hitters combined for 14 walks, including three with the bases loaded.
Corinn Schully and Caylee Cheaney drew the bases-loaded walks and combined for seven walks total. Both walked every time they appeared at the plate.
The Lady Knights took the lead in the first inning when Reagan Swaney scored on a passed ball, but Lindsay broke the game open with a 13-run second inning. All three hits came in this inning to go with nine walks.
Carli Cornelison had two hits. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with 4 RBIs and a run. Both her hits were 2-RBI singles. Austin Henderson had the other hit, an RBI single in her lone plate appearance as a pinch hitter. She went on to score later in the inning.
Dobson said she had a few starters missing, which allowed some other players to get valuable experience.
“I had players step in that haven’t gotten to play a little bit this season,” Dobson said. “I’m really proud of the way they stepped up. I also got to substitute a lot of players in, and they all did something great whenever they did get to go in.”
Lindsay led 14-0 after the second. Saint Jo scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the third aided by three errors. Elaina Everson hit an RBI single, followed by an RBI fielder’s choice from Kayden Skidmore.
Rory Dulock ended the game in the bottom of the third inning when she scored on a wild pitch, walking off the Lady Panthers due to the run-rule.
Jenna Parkhill pitched all three innings for Lindsay. She allowed 2 unearned runs on one hit. She struck out two hitters and walked one.
Lindsay has four district games remaining, including two against fellow district leaders Muenster and Collinsville. Dobson said she is excited for the regular season’s final two weeks.
“It’s going to be challenging for a few games, for sure,” Dobson said. “Every team in the district is good at something. It’s a different challenge every time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.