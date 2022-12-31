Several local teams faced quality competition this week in the Holiday Classic silver bracket.
The tournament ran Wednesday through Friday at Callisburg. The silver bracket featured the second-place teams of each pool. Pilot Point won the boys’ silver bracket, while Pampa won the girls’ bracket.
In both the boys’ and girls’ divisions, the silver bracket featured local teams which lost in the silver championship game or won the consolation game to finish the week 2-2.
The Sacred Heart boys (7-8) began the week by defeating Era 64-34 but dropping a 55-42 game to Fort Worth Country Day. The Tigers bounced back in bracket play by defeating Lindsay 59-46, avenging a loss from earlier in the season. Sacred Heart ultimately fell 49-23 to Pilot Point in the silver title game.
Sacred Heart coach Brady Endres said he is proud of how the Tigers played.
“Effort was as good as we ask it to be,” Endres said. “Defense was incredible. Played four good teams and two really, really good basketball teams. There towards the end, a little tired. Pilot Point, I think they’re just a better basketball team than us, but we made them earn it.”
Lindsay (7-11) won the opening boys’ game of the tournament against Callisburg, downing the hosts 64-47. The Knights then dropped a tight 45-40 game to Fort Worth Trinity Valley to finish pool play.
After falling to Sacred Heart, the Knights finished strong by dominating the Red River Rattlers 72-32.
Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison said he feels good about the Knights’ next district game based on how they played in the tournament.
“You always wonder coming out of Christmas break how your kids are going to respond, what kind of conditioning they’re going to be in or how well they’re going to shoot the ball,” Cornelison said. “I think it goes to show our kids didn’t just sit around during break. They got up, maybe did some things on their own.”
On the girls’ side, Era (13-10) started the week with a tough 38-35 loss to S&S but bounced back to beat Sacred Heart 46-29, the Lady Hornets third win over the Tigerettes this season. Era kept it going with a 35-27 win against Collinsville, a team which previously beat Era in district play. The Lady Hornets lost 44-28 to Pampa in the silver title game.
Era coach Don Neu said the Lady Hornets got a lot out of this tournament.
“I think we saw a little bit of everything,” Neu said. “We saw some man. We saw some zone. We saw some quick players. We saw some taller players. I think we got a lot that we can carry over into our district.”
Collinsville (11-10) played well in a 45-36 loss against a good Nocona team to open the week, then dominated Gainesville 70-24. After the loss to Era, the Lady Pirates finished with a 41-31 win against Muenster’s JV team.
The Lady Hornets’ JV team was the only non-varsity squad in the field of 12 teams. The Lady Hornets beat host Callisburg 36-25 in the opening girls’ game, then fell 36-12 to Howe and 50-18 to Pampa before their competitive loss to Collinsville.
