2 Lady Knights picked for all-star game

While the game had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl recently released its volleyball all-star game rosters.
Two Lindsay Lady Knights were selected and despite not being able to play in the game, they were still excited for the honor.
Senior Cassidy Grewing and senior Kaylee Colwell were tabbed to the all-star game and Lindsay head coach Makala Neighbors said it was great the pair was recognized.
“I’m super proud of them,” Neighbors said. “I wanted to put them two up for it and they were scared at first and I finally found out and I couldn’t be more proud. Their hard work and the leadership they had this year, I’m really happy they were able to be recognized in this way.”
Colwell said she is happy to be selected, but disappointed she won’t be able to play.
“It’s a really good opportunity and it would be really cool to be able to play and when coach told us we were selected, we didn’t know how it was going to go,” Colwell said. “We’re really happy and proud of ourselves for being selected. At first, I was super excited until I read the text that said it was canceled. I was happy and then I was sad for about 10 minutes. So then I just told myself that I was happy I got selected.”
One of the first things Neighbors did when she arrived at Lindsay last year was have a meeting with the seniors. Since that meeting, Neighbors said Colwell embraced her and was a major influence as a leader on the team.
“We had a bunch of rotation changes throughout the year and we ended up sticking with just her out there,” Neighbors said. “She’s a senior and she stepped into that leadership role. We had to have her out there. She was always positive and she did very well for me. She was a key member to our team and the success we had this year. She went 110% with everything we did and she was a positive role model throughout the whole team.”
Grewing said she had heard of the Oil Bowl before, but she never pictured herself playing in it.
“When I found out, I was really surprised and I was super proud of me and Kaylee,” Grewing said. “I didn’t think I would get chosen and we’ve both played together our entire lives. It’s a huge deal for us and even though we don’t get to play, I’m just as excited even if it hadn’t gotten canceled. It was pretty sad whenever I found out I couldn’t play in it. It would have been fun to play with people one more time, especially with such good players.”
Neighbors said Grewing wasn’t necessarily flush with confidence to start the season but once she found herself, her positivity was infectious throughout the team.
“She was super important,” Neighbors said. “I remember in summer that she was kind of on the fence about playing and they were telling me how tall she was and I heard she was 6-3 and I had to talk to her. She was a main asset on the team and she was one of my strongest hitters and blockers. She was positive and took in what I was doing. Anything I asked her to do she did and she backed up her actions as a leader.”
Neighbors feels bad her players can’t participate in the game.
“I think any coach would be disappointed for their kids,” Neighbors said. “They did all this hard work in the season and I wish they would be able to put their jerseys on and play one more time. I think it’s for a better cause, but I’m still upset they can’t play and I wish all our kids could go up there to support them because that’s what they deserve.”
Grewing and Colwell were also tennis teammates and had high hopes for a trip to the state tournament.
“That was really sad because me and Kaylee have gone pretty far and last year we were in the regional finals,” Grewing said. “We were really hoping to go to state and that’s what we were working for. We were kind of in shock and disappointed and we wanted to finish out our senior year and that got taken away from us.”
Colwell said she understands why sports had to be canceled, but that it did hurt to have their tennis season truncated.
“Everyone’s baseball and softball seasons were canceled and our tennis season got canceled and we were supposed to go far in that,” Colwell said. “We understand that it’s about safety and in the long run, hopefully it’s better. We want to be selfish and pout about it being canceled, but we want to be positive about things.”
