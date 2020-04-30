Abrupt end a letdown for soccer players

The Gainesville soccer teams were just days away from finishing out their regular season when the coronavirus pandemic put an indefinite hold on their playoff plans.
Head coach Danny Franco and the Leopards were holding out hope the season would resume, but with the University Interscholastic League’s recent announcement that spring sports wouldn’t go on, it is starting to sink in for them.
“It hurt and I felt bad for the players, mainly that the seniors weren’t able to finish their season out and get that last game before the playoffs,” Franco said. “They felt like they had a chance to make a deep run to state or in the playoffs. I’m feeling bad for everyone because they didn’t have that final say in the season.”
Franco said he had a hard time dealing with the concerns of his players with no answers to provide.
“I feel bad especially for my captains because they were always texting me asking me if I knew anything,” Franco said. “For them not to get to end their season the way they normally do and to be left hanging in the balance, the seniors took it the worst. They were asking if there was a way we could play in the summer. I know they’re hurting. I know they want to have a chance to get that playoff atmosphere for their senior year.”
Franco said he had a feeling the decision was coming, but he was optimistic they could resume in June considering all that had to be completed was the playoffs.
“It just makes sense with everything how it is,” Franco said. “I didn’t see this coming in March. I thought we would be able to finish the season out. It’s nothing you expect to affect you and the team. I thought they could at least find a way to let us finish since we were so close to being done. Playoffs usually takes a few weeks before state and I had hope because basketball was so close. I thought they’d let us and basketball finish out. I didn’t think they’d shut us down like that.”
With playoffs around the corner, Franco had already begun his preparation. This season will always leave questions of what could be for Gainesville.
“It’s tough because I was already looking ahead and scouting teams we could possibly face,” Franco said. “I knew we had the boys team to do something. There are a lot of spots to replace next year. We were missing key players and I knew they were going to be back for playoffs.”
When sports were just postponed and not canceled, Franco said he was doing all he could to get a plan in place for the players’ return.
“The good thing is that while we were out, there are a bunch of webinars and I was able to see what other coaches were going to do,” Franco said. “I kind of had a plan if we were able to practice again. It consisted of five-minute games on and off and testing their fitness to see who was behind and up to speed. Once they start falling off, you could see who was behind. We didn’t want to run 10 miles to get back to where we were. I wanted it to be based on soccer and get them some touches back.”
While the boys won their district, the girls team was also poised for a lengthy playoff run, Franco said.
“We finished off district well and I knew the girls could have made a deep run and maybe even deeper than the guys, especially with the way the brackets were set up,” Franco said. “I feel for Jojo Medlock. I know she would have liked to finish out that season.”
Franco said it is particularly difficult for him as a coach of both soccer teams.
“I have two teams to feel bad about and double the parents and players to talk to and explain that there is nothing we can do about it,” Franco said. “It’s tough having to explain that this is how it ends. I just told them that I know it’s not how they wanted the season to end and I thanked them for putting up with me and for everything they did for the program the past four years.”
Playoffs were also a crucial time in soccer players’ college recruitment process and Franco said that will have to change now.
“I have been telling the players to take the time to look at their film and dissect it so they can get to planning and send it out,” Franco said. “I know playoffs were a good time to get college coaches to their games, but now they have to rely on their film. I’ve got a few senior boys who are asking about the next level and I’m not sure what the college coaches are planning.”
The sudden truncation of the season has put life and sports into perspective for Franco and he said it will shape his coaching for years to come.
“This is something you think about for the future and plan that this could happen,” Franco said. “You have to be conscious of it and everybody has to be more careful with what they do. Some of the things I saw were you have to play like it’s your last game because it could be your last game. You never know who’s watching too. This is something I’ll remind them of from now on.”
