Coming off their most important win of the season, the Whitesboro Bearcats are riding high headed into Friday’s home game against Bowie.
The Bearcats finally got off to a solid beginning against Pilot Point in their 24-6 victory on Friday, Oct. 16.
Whitesboro scored the first two touchdowns of the game and head coach Cody Fagan said it was good to finally land a few punches to start, especially in a game they were perceived to be the heavy underdogs in.
“Anytime you can beat a team that’s picked to beat you by 17 points at their place, it’s a good night,” Fagan said. “Anytime you can make that team Pilot Point in a big rivalry game, it makes it more special. It was a great night for our program and for our kids. I was really proud of how they played and that they didn’t believe the critics. They trusted the process and they’ll continue to win games if they continue to trust.”
Each team exchanged punts, but a big play from sophomore quarterback Mac Harper put the ball to the Pilot Point 5-yard line and Whitesboro was able to punch in the touchdown to take the early lead.
“We’ve been trying to play a full game and we came out on fire early,” Fagan said. “Mac really played well and he threw a touchdown pass to Jacob Smith to give us the 14-0 lead. Then we kicked a field goal to go up 17-0 headed into halftime. It finally gave our kids the confidence that if we can execute early and often that we can compete with anybody.”
Devon Price intercepted Pilot Point quarterback Dakota David early in the third quarter and returned it down to the Pilot Point 1-yard line. From there, the Bearcats ran a quarterback sneak to take a 24-0 lead.
Their defense held Pilot Point to just one score the rest of the game and Whitesboro was able to improve to 2-2 in district play and 2-5 overall.
“Pilot Point has scored a lot of points and our defense played phenomenal,” Fagan said. “I’m proud of all areas. We kicked good field goals. We had great punts. We had good kickoff coverage and our offense and defense played really well. Finally, all three facets of our game played really well and it’s the right time to be playing well.”
Fagan said his team was amped up to get the clutch win over a rival and he said he is happy to see the hard work pay off and to see that reflected on the scoreboard.
Whitesboro hosts Bowie, which is 3-4 (1-3 in district) on the season and is coming off a 41-3 loss to Paradise on Friday, Oct. 16.
“We can’t overlook them by any means,” Fagan said. “We’re going to try to keep the momentum going. They’re a smashmouth team that will try to eat the clock and try to keep the ball away from our offense. They’re going to be physical on defense and they’re an old school football team. They want to enforce their will on you with the run game and we’re going to have to stop it.”
The Jackrabbits employ a Cover-3 defense that doesn’t specialize in bringing lots of pressure.
“They trust what they do and they haven’t put it all together in one game defensively,” Fagan said. “It’s a different scheme from what we’ve seen from Brock and Pilot Point the past two weeks, but we have seen it before. We want to get after them early and we want to be the more physical team. If we can do that and be more disciplined, that’s going to give you the advantage you need.”
