The Muenster Hornets finally had their first blowout win of the season – something they have made a habit out of the past handful of seasons.
The Hornets dominated Electra 66-0 on Friday, Sept. 18, but this year hasn’t exactly gone swimmingly as the Hornets are just 2-2 on the season.
Muenster has two more games to prepare for a difficult district slate and the Hornets will do so Friday, Sept. 25, against Valley View.
The Eagles are coming off a 40-18 loss to Lindsay, but Muenster head coach Brady Carney said Valley View’s record of 0-3 can be deceiving.
“I think the biggest thing is they are still missing some kids and last week Colby Lewis played, but he didn’t get going until the second half,” Carney said. “As he gets back into playing shape, he’s a big difference maker. Them being healthy is huge and they’re finally getting kids healthy. You would expect them to continue to get better each week.”
Lewis in particular has Carney worried because of his versatility and ability to play multiple positions.
“He goes from a slot receiver where he’s a really good route runner with really good hands and his speed is tremendous,” Carney said. “I’ve been watching him on the track since his freshmen year and now they’re involving him more in runs. Each week they’re going to involve him more and more. If they’re going to compete, they need him to touch the balls 15-20 times. He had about 8-10 touches last week and I could see that easily doubled this week.”
Carney anticipates senior quarterback Zach Isbell and sophomore quarterback Logan Lewis to split time at the position and Carney said the Hornets got a taste of that in their 12-7 loss to the Eagles last season.
“To me it’s really no different,” Carney said. “They’re still going to throw the ball with both of them. Isbell has really improved a lot since last year and they’re still going to run both of them. Lewis is more of a power runner and they’ll use him more between the tackles. The way they run them is a little different.”
