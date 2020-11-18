The Lindsay Knights are back to where their season ended last year. Despite taking a hefty lead in their area-round matchup against Sundown, the Knights fell 45-21 to end their season at 9-3.
But this year is different for Lindsay. The Knights are undefeated at 10-0 and are coming off a 48-6 beatdown of Wolfe City in the Class 2A Division I bi-district game last week.
In that game, head coach Jeff Smiley said the Knights played well, but it was how they delivered in key situations that has him optimistic for this team’s future.
“The things that really stood out to me were the six-minute drive to start the second half and the goal-line stand,” Smiley said. “Those are positions we really haven’t been put in this year and Wolfe City had a good plan and they had two weeks to get ready for us. They stood their linemen up and it was kind of a free-for-all. It gave our running game some problems, but we adjusted. When you win your first playoff game 48-6, you have to feel good about that.”
Lindsay will match up with the Tolar Rattlers on Friday, Nov. 20, in Castleberry and Smiley said the team is well aware that they were upset in this round last season.
“We were playing a really good team in Sundown and we felt like we shot ourselves in the foot too many times with turnovers,” Smiley said. “We turned the ball over four times and you can’t do that against good teams. It will be no different this week and every other week from here on out. If you can play during Thanksgiving and get into the third round, that’s a special group of 16 teams.”
Smiley said getting their first playoff win is a bit of a relief, while also giving the Knights confidence as they hope to make a deep run to the state championship.
“You don’t want to go out and struggle, especially if you’re a one seed against a fourth seed,” Smiley said. “We felt like Wolfe City was better than the fourth seed. That first playoff win is big and our kids are confident, but we don’t want to be overconfident because Tolar has a good team too.”
The Rattlers are 5-6 on the season and are coming off a 45-42 win over second-seeded Dawson in the bi-district round.
Smiley said the Rattlers rely on their passing game, but he feels good about the Knights’ secondary to be able to hang with them.
“They’ve got a really good receiver and he’s a guy who can go up and get the football,” Smiley said. “Their quarterback is good and they’re a young team that has gotten better each week. They’re playing good football right now. They’re going to throw it as much as anybody we’ve seen this year. I feel like it’s a good matchup. We’ll have to get after the quarterback.”
Tolar sports a stack 3-3 defense that Smiley said he’s not sure whether the Knights will see a bevy of blitzes or a conservative approach that Wolfe City employed last week with nine players in coverage.
Smiley said his team has been able to take advantage of what scheme it is given to it all season.
It’s key the Knights don’t look too far in the future and Smiley said staying in the moment is integral to their success.
Junior quarterback Kolt Schuckers bowed up against Wolfe City and had nearly 100 yards rushing – something he hasn’t had to lean on this season as he is normally lethal with his arm.
“Kolt really took a step forward as a quarterback last week in the way he ran the ball and he didn’t force it,” Smiley said. “For him to get comfortable and add that running element to his game, that makes us better offensively. It helps our football team and he also threw the ball really good.”
