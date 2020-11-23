The Muenster Lady Hornets are now the No. 1 team in Class 2A Texas Area Basketball Coaches rankings and after taking down fellow state powerhouse Lipan last week, the Lady Hornets took care of business Monday, Nov. 23, when they blew past Bowie for a 73-40 victory.
The Lady Hornets were led by 34 points from senior shooting guard Annie Anderle, who poured in 10 3-pointers to pace the Muenster offense.
Anderle was just one 3-pointer shy of the school record she set on Saturday, Nov. 21, against Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal when she drilled 11 3-pointers.
“She was pretty efficient,” Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said. “She’s a natural shooter and she’s got an eye for the basket. She’s got a natural ability and we’ve become so adept at what we do with our zone offense that we get great looks. We’ve been very efficient offensively.”
Muenster, which is 5-0 on the season, came out on fire to start the game. Anderle potted 11 of the Lady Hornets’ 21 points and Hightower said he was glad to see his team start fast.
“We’re five games in and one of the things I’ve been very pleased with is we’re coming out ready to go offensively and defensively,” Hightower said. “Lately, we’ve been ready to play on both ends. We’re executing offensively and being tough on the defensive end. We’ve been scoring quite a few points against some decent teams.”
The Lady Hornets held Bowie to just five first-quarter points and Hightower said there can be a natural let down defensively after grabbing a big lead, but overall, he said they did well to stick with their intensity on the defensive end.
There was one lapse of play late in the first half that led to some uncharacteristic offensive rebounds given up, but he said his team played much better in the second half on defense.
“We kind of struggled in the past with taking a big lead and we kind of let down a little bit,” Hightower said. “Sometimes it happens. Once we came out in half, we were much better. In games like this, you can’t scoreboard watch. You have to clear that and keep doing what we do. We want to have one shot and out and be patient defensively.”
Bowie pressed the entire game and that did lead to a few Muenster turnovers, but again, overall, Hightower was pleased with how his team handled the pressure.
As far as what the Lady Hornets can improve on from this game, Hightower said there are a few glaring areas Muenster will be working on.
“We need to shoot the ball better from the free-throw line,” Hightower said. “That’s coming from some of our really good free-throw shooters. That’s got to get a lot better and that could cost us in some big games. We also gave up some offensive rebounds, so we’ll work on that, but having said that, there are a lot of things we’re doing good too.”
Hightower told his team after the game about the recent No. 1 ranking and he said the Lady Hornets were excited, but weren’t getting a big head.
“I told them it’s just a number and that it’s November 23,” Hightower said. “It’s a cool thing though.”
The Lady Hornets will play Denison on Tuesday, Nov. 24, before taking a week off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.