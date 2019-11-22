A mix of emotions came over Whitesboro senior Peyton Muntz as she crossed the finish line at the Class 3A state cross country meet.
As Muntz broke through the banner at the finish line, all the hard work and sweat she put in flooded her mind and she became overwhelmed.
Whitesboro cross country coach Barbara Urban instantly came running up to Muntz and the pair began to hug and cry tears of happiness.
Muntz then ran to her dad and was still crying.
Less than two weeks later, Muntz continues to add more unforgettable moments.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, Muntz signed her national letter of intent to run cross country and track at Stephen F. Austin University.
Sitting on the table where she crossed her T’s and dotted her I’s on her letter was the
photo of her crossing the finish line at the state cross country meet in Round Rock.
Anytime she looks at that photo, Muntz is instantly transported back to those minutes that followed.
“That was the best moment ever,” Muntz said. “I rely on God through the race and I’ve just trained and trained and trained and then as soon as I ran through that line, I was like, this was all worth it. And I just remember seeing my coach come running up and we just both give each other the biggest hug. I remember seeing my dad and I’m like, I did it. I know I did it and everything, but when I see that picture, it’s the greatest moment of my life.”
Muntz finished with a time of 11:28.06, which was eight seconds faster than second-place Finley Hunting from San Antonio Cole.
Thanks to her performance, Muntz was recently named to the Texas Runner and Triathlete all-state cross country first team.
Previously running at Frisco Reedy before moving to Whitesboro, Muntz said it has always been important to her to be on a team and work together for one goal.
At SFA, Muntz plans to pursue a major in kinesiology and wants to be a coach.
That doesn’t come as a surprise to her teammates and Urban as she has helped motivate her team to a fourth-place finish in the state meet.
“She encouraged her teammates and there were a lot of times whenever she’d say, ‘this is what we need to do,’” Urban said. “And when they feel like they couldn’t do it, she’d say, ‘this is gonna get us where we need to be.’ She did little goodie bags with inspirational quotes on each one of the bags and she’d give it to all the girls. And she just would lift them up when they feel down.”
When considering what college she might pursue, Coach Urban suggested she meet the SFA coach as previous runners from Whitesboro currently run there.
When at the state track meet last year, Muntz nervously and reluctantly met the SFA coach and later took a tour of the school in Nacogdoches.
There, Muntz’s goals of running in college began to materialize.
“I was like there’s no way there’s no way a Division I school would want to talk to me or I was just thinking maybe Division II and then the two boys who went here previously talked to me about going there,” Muntz said. “So we went down there and I was like, oh my gosh, it’s beautiful. And I fell in love with it. And I told my mom, it’d be a dream if I could run here.”
Muntz is on her way to fulfilling another dream, but she still has a few races left to go.
She finished sixth place in the 2-mile race at the Class 3A state track meet last year.
This season, Muntz is going for the triple crown which includes wins in the state cross country meet as well as the mile and two-mile races in track.
“There’s been one guy at Whitesboro who has done it and I really want to be first girl,” Muntz said. “I’m just going to keep on training and you just give it everything you have.”
Training won’t be a problem for Muntz. In fact, taking time off from training has actually been a problem.
Urban told Muntz to take a week off following her state title to rest her body, but Muntz wasn’t quite heeding her warning.
As a result, Urban had to put a few precautions in place to make sure Muntz gave it a rest.
But once she finally got that first run in after her mandated break, it was a blissful experience for Muntz.
“I could only walk in the gym and coach Urban made sure there was a coach in the gym to make sure I don’t run,” Muntz said. “I was so happy when I finally got to run. If you had talked to me two years ago about this, I would have laughed. There is no way I would have been running in college and to have won the state championship. I was so happy to get out and just go for a run from my house.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
