As the fall sports season approaches, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County officially opened up its registration for volleyball and flag football Monday, Aug. 3.
B&GC CEO Josh Chapman said they are cautiously optimistic that everything will go to plan and that it’s important to return to play as sports serve a big role in youth development.
Typically, registration takes place in mid-July, but Chapman said it didn’t behoove them to open up registration when things “weren’t looking good.”
“The UIL [University Interscholastic League] hadn’t opened up officially and there were a lot of maybes,” Chapman said. “It didn’t make sense for us to open and then have to back track. We tried to focus on protocols from a safety perspective and operations, game days and practices. We looked at a different combination of guidance and we are trying to manage a safe environment while giving kids an opportunity participate in youth sports.”
Chapman said there were many facets that went into the decision to push back registration and it became clear that tackle football wasn’t going to be feasible.
“It was really about the timing,” Chapman said. “When you look at the things that are necessary to scale up tackle football, there is a lot that goes into it. We have to do registration, recruit coaches and do background checks that are necessary to work with kids. We also work with local football coaches on teaching tackling methods and one of the concerns was we wouldn’t have the time to allow all that to happen and give the kids enough time to practice tackling.”
Chapman said volleyball and flag football will look noticeably different this year for safety reasons.
“Obviously with volleyball, we’ll limit attendance because we’re inside and with football, we’ll do health screenings, require masks and we’ll socially distance fans,” Chapman said. “We’re looking at the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines with youth sports and UIL as the bare minimum and we’re exceeding that. We don’t just want to meet that standard. We want to exceed.”
Speaking with his peers and colleagues across the country, Chapman said he thinks the kids will be over the moon about returning to sports and the Boys & Girls Clubs.
“Kids haven’t been out this summer,” Chapman said. “They haven’t participated in camps or leagues. Most haven’t, so as we roll into the fall and we get the programs back online, I think the kids will be extremely excited. It’s on leaders across the country to make sure we’re doing our due diligence to make sure they can continue to do youth sports.”
Chapman said it was important to have something rather than nothing and that learning the fundamentals and skills in flag football would still be valuable to the kids.
Chapman doesn’t anticipate too much blowback from parents about returning to sports and that overall, everyone has been excited to get back to a sense of normalcy.
“The reality of the situation is COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere,” Chapman said. “We have two choices. We could cease to serve, but I don’t think that’s an option, or we give kids opportunities to grow. There’s no perfect answer. There are challenges bringing people together, but there are social and emotional risks not bringing people together. It’s a very challenging situation to navigate. There are no black or white answers.”
To register for volleyball or flag football, visit www.bgccooke.com.
