New Callisburg head boys basketball coach Shad Reed was determined to get back into coaching and eventually coach his sons in high school.
He heard of the opportunity in Callisburg through an old friend and after everything came together, Reed is returning to the area after working in Whitesboro for four years.
During his time at Whitesboro, he worked under athletic director Eddie Gill, who is now the athletic director at Callisburg.
“I knew coach Gill got hired in February and we’ve kept our relationship and his son played for me at Whitesboro,” Reed said. “We’ve always had a connection and a great relationship. I texted him and I jokingly said that if the money is right that I might know of a good coach. It all started rolling and it happened pretty quick. I have a lot of respect for him and we share the same philosophies. It felt like a good fit and it was a family decision.”
Reed has been coaching for 18 years, but the past two years he has been in an administrative role. Reed spent seven years as a head coach at Franklin, where he made the playoffs seven straight seasons on the way to three district titles and a 156-49 record.
Reed said it has been great seeing some familiar faces now that he’s back.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Reed said. “I never dreamed I’d be back in that area. In the short four years I spent in Whitesboro, you wouldn’t believe the relationships I built there so I kind of felt like I was going back home. It’s a special feeling. We’re looking for houses right now and the guy that is helping us is a former player of mine.”
Reed has two sons, Riley and Kolden. Riley is entering seventh grade next year and Reed said it is very important for him to coach his sons.
“My son has always wanted me to be his basketball coach,” Reed said. “I wanted to put him in a program where he could experience some success and be competitive. He said he’d like to win a state championship, but he said he’d rather play for me. I have six years left with my son and I can’t get those back.”
Under normal circumstances, Reed would already be at work with his players. He said it’s been tough not being around them.
“It’s absolutely weird,” Reed said. “Normally when you get a job interview, you schedule a time to see the athletes and I’m glad I got to see film. It’s definitely weird not being able to see them in person. I was impressed with the two kids that I did meet because they wanted to meet me. It was a welcoming feeling. Most teenage kids are shy, but they were very up front and I think that speaks volumes of their character. I wish I could meet all of them.”
Reed takes over for Kyle Jessie and Reed was complimentary of the job Jessie did in his three years at Callisburg.
“After watching some film and meeting some of the kids, I think coach Jessie did a good job,” Reed said. “I don’t know him personally but I’ve heard good things about him. He had that program rolling in the right direction but I know there are high expectations coming back. There are some pieces there that can be really good. I just want to come in and put my style of basketball in there and go to work. I think there can be some immediate success.”
Reed characterizes himself as an intense and defensive-minding coach.
“I’m a no-nonsense guy,” Reed said. “My expectations are high and we want to do the little things right. If you don’t rebound or defend, you’re not going to be successful. Defense leads to the offensive side of the ball and I’m a defensive coach. I’m just passionate about what I do and love. I love seeing kids knock down that 3-pointer and take that charge.”
While the game of basketball has changed recently, Reed said it’s important that the game starts at the defensive end of the floor.
“Back when I first started, I wanted an inside game, but getting kids to buy into that now is harder,” Reed said. “Everyone wants to hang out at the 3-point line and be a guard. My philosophy is we’ll start on the defensive end. Once you establish your staples there, it’s much easier to transition to offense. We want to have an intelligent running game. We want to play fast and an up-tempo style of ball and play smart.”
Reed is 266-126 in his career and has made the playoffs in 10 out of the 13 seasons as a head coach.
With the returning players, Reed said the goal is to win now.
“I want the kids to invest and buy in,” Reed said. “I think some of the foundation has been laid by Jessie and it’s nice that there are some foundation blocks to build on. My expectations are we aren’t going to wait. We’re going to install a system that best fits those kids. We expect to win immediately. Right now we’ve got pieces to the puzzle and there isn’t any reason why we can’t contend for a district championship.
“I feel like with what Callisburg has returning, I think they’re a legitimate district contender. I really do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.