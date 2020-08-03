With whistles blowing and sweat pouring, high school football is officially back in Texas.
The University Interscholastic League recently announced schools Class 1A through 4A could start on time and the Valley View Eagles hit the turf with vigor Monday, Aug. 3.
Valley View athletic director Curtis King said there was a palpable energy in the air to the first real practice of the year.
“The boys were really excited and we had good numbers,” King said. “There was a lot of energy and you could tell they were ready to do this. From the time I walked in this morning, they were really excited. They couldn’t wait.”
Everything the Eagles did Monday was done with haste. Tempo was the name of the game and King said it was important to instill that now so that when the season comes along it is second nature.
“We went a lot faster and coaches were a lot more talkative then they were in the summer,” King said. “We’re trying to do everything fast and we want to get used to playing that style in case other teams are playing fast as well. Our first talk was about playing fast and we did every drill fast. We’re a lot younger than we were last year and they did everything really well.”
King said he wasn’t worried about how two-a-days would go and that the kids have been ready to push play on the season for a long time. He didn’t sleep too much Sunday night and he said he hopes he’s not able to relax for a long time.
“I hope we’re playing 19 to 20 weeks from now,” King said.
Much of Monday’s practice was rooted in building up the team’s conditioning levels and King said it’s a crucial component this time of year.
“It’s huge with the way we’re going to play this year, especially on offense,” King said.
As practice was winding down, King stuck up four fingers during one of his speeches to remind his team that they need to be ready to play the entire game.
“We told the kids that we want to control the fourth quarter,” King said. “We want to be the team that’s in the best shape and the most physical. Two of the games we won in the playoffs last year were because we were in better shape than the other team.”
Another focus this week is to start putting players in the right positions. The depth chart has been established, but it is by no means final, King said.
“We’ll make changes every day if we need to make changes.”
With the first scrimmage of the season eliminated by the UIL, King said the goal is to be 75% ready by the second scrimmage.
“I think we’ll be further than that because the kids have had the offense for a year, but we’re also putting a bunch of new stuff in,” King said. “Last year, the offense was perfect for what we did. Both the quarterbacks were new to my system so we kept it kind of base, but we hope to expand that this year.”
The Eagles will put on pads later this week and the preparation will be steady until that initial scrimmage.
King said along with adding some new plays on offense, the most important aspect of practice is to establish a foundation and keep it regimented.
“We can always go back to our base because I know we do that well,” King said. “First, teams will have to deal with what we do well and then they have to stop the other stuff. We’re trying to take things slow because we don’t have that first scrimmage, but even though we’ll have pads on, we’re going to ease into it.”
