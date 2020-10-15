It will be the battle of the Bearcats and Highway 377 as Whitesboro will clash with Pilot Point in a key district matchup Friday, Oct. 15.
Whitesboro is coming off a 50-7 loss to Brock, which dropped the Bearcats to 1-2 in district and 1-5 overall.
After reviewing film, head coach Cody Fagan said the team’s effort wasn’t in doubt, but the Brock kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half was very detrimental for Whitesboro’s comeback attempt.
“I think our kids competed hard and played well, but Brock is the best team in the state for a reason,” Fagan said. “They showed it in the second half. We played well at times, but we couldn’t move the ball consistently. You have to give some credit to them. They stopped a lot of the things we tried to do. I’d love to have that opening kickoff in the second half back. Not to say we could have beat them, but it would have been a different second half of football. That took the wind out of our sails and they pulled away.”
Fagan said his offensive line still has some work to do this season along with the Bearcats’ aerial attack. Fagan said if they can get that going, it will lead to some more running lanes for Devon Price and Greyson Ledbetter.
Pilot Point is 5-1 on the season and is outscoring its opponents by 20 points per game in its five wins with its only loss coming to 6-1 Gunter.
Pilot Point knocked out Paradise 44-21 last week and Fagan said it is a very strong team.
“It’s a rivalry game and anything where there is a lot on the line, you can throw records out the windows,” Fagan said. “It comes down to who wants it the most that night. I’m really excited about our preparation this week and our kids have responded well. They know it’s a big battle and typically, we’ve had a lot of close battles.”
Last year, Whitesboro led 21-16 at halftime and trailed by three points headed to the fourth quarter, but it was Pilot Point which closed out the game with a 21-point fourth quarter to pull away for a 45-24 win.
Fagan said just looking at records, he knows his team won’t be picked to upset Pilot Point, but Whitesboro has grown accustomed to that underdog mentality lately.
“We’re playing that up with our kids that they’re going to have to prove people wrong,” Fagan said. “People are going to look at the obvious things like records, but we’re trying to take care of the invisible things like our work ethic and what we’re trying to do to get better. A lot of times, those invisible things make a big difference. We want our kids to have every bit of energy and focus to try to shock some people.”
Whitesboro has put together strong halves throughout the season, but the challenge continues to be finding some consistency from start to finish.
Pilot Point sports a spread offense that features a strong junior running back Montreal Harris. Fagan said he will be a focal point for Whitesboro’s defense.
“We’re going to have to stop him and tackle low,” Fagan said. “That’s something we didn’t do well last week. I think our kids were in position to make plays, but they just didn’t finish tackles. They’ve played a few guys at quarterback that we have to prepare for. They’re big up front and they run the same defensive scheme that Brock runs, so there is some carryover from last week.”
