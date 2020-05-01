Bearcats AD talks ‘heartbreaking’ end

The Whitesboro Bearcats knew that if sports returned that they would need to be physically and mentally prepared.
Whitesboro athletic director Cody Fagan and his coaching staff had workout plans in place and the athletes took those seriously by working out whenever they could.
But now that the University Interscholastic League has officially canceled the rest of sport activities, the currently sportsless reality is setting in.
Fagan said when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that school was finished for the year, he knew sports weren’t far behind.
“I knew the UIL was going to have to follow suit,” Fagan said. “I was surprised with the governor’s decision. I don’t want to downplay this pandemic, but in certain areas of the state it’s worse than others, but here in Cooke and Grayson county, it’s not as bad.”
Working out during the past month gave the athletes some optimism, according to Fagan.
“It gave them something to look forward to,” Fagan said. “It’s going to be apparent to see who made the best of their time and who was sitting around. I feel like we gained a lot of ground with training and athleticism. It’s important to stay on top of that to make sure we’re ready to hit the ground running so we don’t have to spend a great deal of time getting back into shape.”
Fagan said there were great turnouts for the workouts and credited strength and conditioning coach Brenton Gabbert for his hard work and preparation.
“We were averaging 65-75 kids working out online led by our strength coach Gabbert,” Fagan said. “He’s been a blessing to us all to be able to adapt workouts to body weight only and he’s found a way to push those kids. Obviously you have to find workouts to be able to be done from anywhere and he’s found a way to give our kids a great opportunity to get better with basically no equipment.”
Whitesboro had a plan in place for summer workouts to begin June 15, but that is currently up in the air.
“That’s a detailed plan following the UIL rules and that means four days in the summer and two hours a day,” Fagan said. “We would also do the sports specific instruction and I met with our coaches to talk about contingency plans and we want to spend that time as wise as possible when we get the opportunity to get back together.”
Fagan said the work the athletes will put in before football season will be exponentially more important this year.
“Normally the past two or three months of school we would spend time on mental training and accountability along with physical training,” Fagan said. “We’ll have to adjust and find a way to do strength and conditioning along with mental toughness throughout the summer. In Whitesboro, our kids realize our advantage and chances come down to toughness and accountability. We’ll have to do those things in a hurry and find a way for those kids to respond.”
Fagan said it’s tough knowing that the baseball and softball playoffs were about to start.
“It should have been our last district baseball game and it’s odd to think normally we would be doing spring sports, but now we’re in football mode,” Fagan said. “That’s what’s giving us hope right now to give us a sense of normalcy and give us a chance to get back to competing.”
For the seniors especially, Fagan said it was difficult to see sports and school activities come to such an abrupt end.
“That’s when you have the most fun with all those events like prom and graduation,” Fagan said. “We’ve got baseball, softball, track and field and golf and tennis. We had a couple of tennis kids planning to return to the state tournament. We had some track kids that had a chance to win some state races and some baseball and softball teams that were primed for some deep runs. For it to be taken from you all of a sudden, it’s heartbreaking for everybody.”
Personally for Fagan, he said the sports layoff has been filled with ups and downs.
“Obviously, the vast majority of my job has come to a complete halt,” Fagan said. “It’s hard to be an athletic director with no athletics. We’re taking care of things like budgeting and scheduling, but on a personal level, I’m happy to be spending more time with my wife and kids. I’ve been able to do more fishing and camping, which I don’t get much time to do as a small school athletic director.”
