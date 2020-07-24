Bearcats elated to start season as scheduled

The Whitesboro Bearcats let out a roar when they found out the Tuesday, July 21, announcement from the University Interscholastic League that Class 1A through 4A could start the football season as scheduled.
Athletic director Cody Fagan got a flood of messages and he stopped practice down to tell his team the good news.
Fagan admitted to his team after practice Thursday, July 23, that he was worried about the likelihood of the season playing out, but now that the decision has been made, the Bearcats are moving forward with an attitude to do whatever it takes to make sure they are healthy and ready to play.
“We got the word and it was a big weight lifted off all our shoulders,” Fagan said. “The kids had that thought in the back of their mind if they were working for no reason, but you could just see the pace of practice change immediately. Players and coaches were fired up. Everyone knew the work we put in was going to pay off. We’re really excited about that announcement.”
Fagan didn’t want to discourage his players by sharing his skepticism of the future of football and he said at times, it was tough to stay positive.
“Like anybody else, you turn the news on and you try not to buy into too much of what you see, but at the same time, you’ve got that thought in the back of your head if it’s going to happen,” Fagan said. “I’m trying to trust the people in those positions to tell you what’s going on. That was a huge relief to know that they are trusting us to make the best decisions for our districts and communities. We’re going to work hard to make sure we don’t have an outbreak here, but it could have happened to anybody.”
The decision by the UIL wasn’t going to please everyone, but Fagan said he thought it did the best it could given the circumstances.
“Obviously there are a lot of variables that go into these decisions and there are people put in those positions to make those decisions for a reason and it’s a group of people that this state trusts to make those decisions,” Fagan said. “They did the best they could with the information available right now. There are no perfect solutions. Some of the smaller 3A teams that are in a metropolitan area are going to be affected, but this allowed us to make decisions at a local level and get back to playing.”
Fagan said he thought it was important for each district to be able to choose what is best for each community.
“For a long time in this state, we’ve been independent school districts and right now, that’s what the UIL has done,” Fagan said. “They’ve put it back on us and given us the opportunity. If we have issues, we have the ability and right to say that we’re going to shut it down for a while. We’ll have district executive committee meetings to adjust schedules, so in my humble opinion, that’s the only thing you can do.”
Whitesboro didn’t have any regular season games it had to replace, but the recent UIL decision did eliminate the first scrimmage of the season.
Coaching a young team, Fagan said it’s a bit of a disappointment to lose that competitive atmosphere, but they will adjust accordingly and do more scrimmages within the team to make evaluations.
Whitesboro added Henrietta to their scrimmage with Muenster to get more work in against two different systems.
“We’ll get to see Muenster’s attack and theirs and evaluate them against multiple styles,” Fagan said.
The new 50% capacity rule for spectators at games is something Fagan and the school plan to evaluate week to week and he said he expects this season to be completely different from last season. As a result, he is preparing his team for anything and everything.
“We’ll have a detailed plan and make sure we give our kids every opportunity to play as long as possible,” Fagan said.
This week of practice, the Bearcats switched their focus to defense and began to install some simplistic packages that allowed them to play fast.
Fagan said he’s known he has wanted to be a coach since the seventh grade and that any time he’s able to be around kids is a joy, particularly this week.
“It’s just been a really fun week and I’m really, really excited,” Fagan said. “Kids are buying into a new scheme and new way of thinking. We’re excited to get all these new kids out here and see if we can be an attacking style of defense. We’ve got to have a simple scheme with three words or less to communicate to kids to get in an even or odd defensive front and not have to think too much.”
