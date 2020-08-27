The Whitesboro Bearcats had a successful scrimmage against Henrietta on Thursday, Aug. 20. It started slow for them, but the Bearcats responded physically and it has head coach Cody Fagan optimistic for the first game of the season against Bells on Friday, Aug. 28.
Fagan said Bells is picked to beat the Bearcats and that he likes when they are they underdog, making it easier on the coaches to motivate the team.
“Our kids like that,” Fagan said. “I was happy to see they were predicted to beat us to be honest. Our kids respond well with that. They do good with having that chip on their shoulder and they feel they’re not getting the respect. Anything we can use as coaches to motivate them, we’re going to take advantage of.”
Fagan expects a close game because Bells, who went 9-4 last season, has a well-rounded team from top to bottom.
“Bells had a really good year last year,” Fagan said. “They went to the third round of the playoffs last year and they’ve got a lot of returners from last year. They’re a very good, physical football team and I told the kids all week that we’re going to have our hands full. It shouldn’t be a blowout either way. It’s going to be a dogfight. It’s also going to be a quick game because they run the ball a whole lot and we run the ball a whole lot.”
Maximizing opportunities on offense and protecting the football are two areas Fagan said will have to go well for the Bearcats to see success.
Bells runs its offense out of a slot-T formation that controls the clock and rarely passes with a run-first mentality.
“That’s the scary part of what they do,” Fagan said. “They want to control the ball and keep your offense off the field. Our offense showed last Thursday that we can be explosive and they want to have seven or eight-minute drives. Our kids are going to have to be on their A game with alignments and assignments. We’ve got to be opportunistic and force some turnovers and keep them off the field.”
As the season officially begins, Fagan said he and the Bearcats are raring to finally get back on the field and play the game they love.
“They finally got a chance Thursday to hit somebody other than us and obviously with it being the first game of the year, there will be that nervous excitement and we’ll have to weather that storm,” Fagan said. “That first two or three minutes of their first varsity football game, there are going to be nerves. Once they relax, that’s when you see how the game will shake out.”
Fagan said the team that shakes off the nervous cobwebs will have an advantage.
Defensively, Bells returns many of their starters from last year and Fagan said Bells’ defense is similar to Whitesboro’s, so that intimate knowledge should be of help come Friday.
“They run the same scheme in a lot of ways and our kids have seen that since the middle of July,” Fagan said. “Our kids have been working against a three-man front for a long time and that is good carryover for us, but at the end of the day, we’re going to have our hands full and we’ll have to flush a bad play and move on to the next play.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.