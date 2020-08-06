Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan and the Bearcats couldn’t wait to get to the first official day of practice if only for the opportunity to see their summer work pay off.
Fagan said it’s an exciting time of the season and that an hour before Monday’s practice, the Bearcats were already chest-bumping each other while jumping up and down and screaming with exuberance.
“They were so excited to get the opportunity to go out and practice and very rarely do you see any kid excited to do anything at 6:05 in the morning, so you could tell it was a different mood,” Fagan said. “They knew they could finally go 100% football and that it’s time to see if we could become a December football team.”
The first few days were filled with shorts and shirts practices, but beginning Wednesday, the Bearcats put on their shoulder pads and started to get a small taste of the real deal.
Fagan said the progress throughout the week was notably successful.
“We try to get kids in the same routine that we’re in during the season and the way we teach our kids is we want to get the same amount of work done on Monday, Aug. 3, that we’re going to get done on a December football practice,” Fagan said. “By the time we get to December, everybody should know what’s going on.”
Saturday, Aug 8, will be the Bearcats’ first real chance to get some physical hitting going, but in the interim, the Whitesboro coaching staff has tried to focus on teaching.
The instructional part of practices have gone much smoother this year for several reasons including the summer workouts and Fagan being in his second year at the helm at Whitesboro.
“It’s been different for all of us as coaches because there isn’t as much teaching going on,” Fagan said. “We’re way ahead of where we thought we’d be because of all those summer workouts. It’s good that now we can start working way more on the techniques instead of spending much more time teaching them. The kids know the offense, the defense, the terminology we use, the signals we use, the alignment and the assignments.”
Fagan said the Bearcats came into the first week in really good shape and that the participation during the summer was a big reason for that.
Still, that doesn’t mean that the conditioning will slow down as they still have the scrimmage and first game to get amped up for.
“They had already done the hard work to get there,” Fagan said. “It is a focus to make sure we’re in shape to get through a full game, but with the way our kids practice and the efficiency that our kids do it with, we feel like we get most of our conditioning done during practice. We’ll obviously do some more after practice to make sure we’ve got that edge and to make sure we’re not going to lose a game because we didn’t have enough gas left in the tank.”
Fagan lauded the fact that the weather was so great the first week of practice. He said there will need to be another level of conditioning when the temperature gets into the 90s as opposed to the 60 and 70-degree morning weather they’ve enjoyed so far.
Saturday is the team’s first intra-squad scrimmage which Fagan said is integral for evaluating his players and what position he wants to put everyone in.
“That’s our biggest day and we’ll see if you’re a playmaker and want to be around the football,” Fagan said. “That’s the ultimate balance test is will they be physical. I think that’s probably a day they look forward to more than Monday. You get into the grind and then Saturday, it finally gets real and they get to get physical. It’s that next step in the process to get to where we want to go.”
It’s imperative for the Bearcats and their first week of practice that they understand the schemes the coaching staff is trying to teach them. As the next few weeks go by, comprehending every facet of their playbook becomes more and more consequential.
The offensive line is one particular position group that Fagan and his coaching staff will have their eye on during Saturday’s scrimmage.
“As soon as that scrimmage is over, coaches will make final positions decisions and Saturday is a big day,” Fagan said. “We’ve communicated to the kids that jobs are won that day. We have zero returning starting offensive linemen right now and we’ll go even down to the sophomores to see who those guys will be. That’s the biggest pressing issue for us right now.”
