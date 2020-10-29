The Whitesboro Bearcats are approaching their most important game of the season. After upsetting Pilot Point and blowing out Bowie for back-to-back wins, the Bearcats will travel to Paradise on Friday, Oct. 30.
The Panthers are 5-3 on the season and if the Bearcats can emerge victorious, they will clinch another trip to the playoffs.
Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan was quick to transition his team’s attention to Paradise after their 35-7 victory over Bowie on Friday, Oct. 23.
Fagan wanted his team to soak the win, but know that there are bigger goals they need to achieve just around the corner.
“Obviously Friday’s game against Paradise is one where we can seal up a playoff spot,” Fagan said. “I wanted them to enjoy it for a few minutes, but our goal all along was to seal up a playoff spot. I wanted to get everybody focused as quick as we could. We tell the kids all the time whether it’s good or bad, flush it and move on to the next play. It’s hard to come by wins and we need to enjoy them, but this is a big one.”
Whitesboro lost its first three games of the season before breaking through with a 22-6 win over Ponder on Sept. 25.
Now that the Bearcats are in position to clinch a playoff spot, Fagan and the Bearcats are elated at the opportunity in front of them.
“We had a rough start with a lot of young kids learning to play this game at a high level, so I’m thrilled right now to still have control over our own destiny,” Fagan said. “That’s a big thing to me. A lot of times at this time of the year, you still have that shot at the playoffs, but you’re relying on someone else to do something. Right now, it’s 100% in our hands. If we win, we’re in. That’s a great position to be in.”
The 35 points the Bearcats scored against Bowie were a season-high and one of those scores came on a defensive touchdown — something Whitesboro has made a habit of lately.
Overall, Fagan said the Bearcats played great, but there are still areas to clean up headed into Paradise.
“You’re happy with a 35-7 win, but anytime you have three turnovers and five penalties, you can’t ignore the negatives,” Fagan said. “That’s something we’ve been focusing on this week is being the more disciplined team again and still have all three phases of the game rolling at the same time.”
Paradise is also coming off back-to-back wins over Bowie and Peaster and in both games the Panthers posted 40 or more points of offense. Their spread formation also sprinkles in some deception via the option, so Fagan said his team will need to be on its toes defensively, especially in space.
“They’ve been playing good football lately,” Fagan said. “They make you defend all 11 guys. They don’t just hand the ball off and use the quarterback to carry out fakes. He’s a good runner and they’ve got two good slots that are really good runners. They’re a good team and it’s not like you’re playing a Pilot Point or a Brock where you just have to focus in on one really good running back. Paradise has three or four guys that can beat you.”
Whitesboro began district play last season with a 28-20 win over Paradise, but Fagan said he doesn’t think that game will carry over as many of the players on last year’s Whitesboro team have graduated.
Fagan knows his team has to eliminate its turnovers and if they can force some of their own, it will go a long way towards a victory.
“It’s probably going to be muddy out there, so there are going to be conditions, but it will be that way for both teams,” Fagan said. “We’ve got to get back to protecting the football and defensively, we’ve played really well against a lot of schemes, so this is a new challenge. We’ve got to make sure we’re tackling really well. We’ve got to be opportunistic on defense too.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
