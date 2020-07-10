The Whitesboro Bearcats are gearing up for the start of football practice next week, but in the meantime, the strength, conditioning and weightlifting programs have been flourishing.
Whitesboro athletic director Cody Fagan said all the athletes are showing up, buying in and are committed to outworking their opponents.
Fagan said he has been up front with his athletes since setting foot on campus that a strong work ethic is going to set them apart from other schools.
“Very rarely are we going to step on any playing surface and out-athlete them,” Fagan said. “We’re going to have to be a very disciplined team that outworks people. It starts with the accountability in the summer and getting the most out of the athletes we have and achieve in not only athletics, but academics and as good people. Showing up isn’t good enough. That’s just one step in the process.”
June was filled with softball, baseball and basketball practice before Whitesboro moves onto football. Fagan said all of those sports-specific workouts have gone well.
“There is anywhere from 18-25 kids in those groups daily,” Fagan said. “They’re getting those skills, especially baseball and softball because they missed out on those. Coach [Nick] Hiebert has been able to get to work with the girls basketball team and that’s been big for him.”
Fagan said it was a conscious decision to wait to do football until July. One of the reasons was Fagan was still waiting to get his entire coaching staff in place.
“I’ve got several brand-new coaches and some that are moving in,” Fagan said. “We’ll be fully staffed and have all of our people living here and I’ll be able to break it up with an offensive day and a defensive day. I just go back to at the end of the day, they’re 14 to 18-year-old kids. It’s a full-time job for me and these coaches, but at the same time, it’s supposed to be fun for those kids and if we spend all summer on football, they’ll be tired by August.”
Two seasons ago, there wasn’t near as much sports-specific training available, so this summer’s extra hours available are gravy, according to Fagan.
“A lot of them had done nothing for over 100 days and the ones that had been working have been stepping up as leaders and they understand it’s going to take a while to get back into shape,” Fagan said. “I think we’ve bridged that gap to where they’re making it through workouts and are able to push themselves a little more. I think we’ve gotten that baseline of strength and conditioning built up.”
In the weight room, Fagan said they are starting to see some gains. There are seven stations for the Wildcats’ strength and conditioning workouts from weightlifting to agility to cardio to flexibility.
Fagan and the Wildcats have a particular routine for the weight room to keep everyone safe.
“We’re basically running seven groups of kids no larger than 15 each with the high school trying to keep them contained so if we did have a scare with COVID that we could tell the gray team or the maroon team or the silver team to go get checked,” Fagan said. “Our whole goal is to not shut everything down.”
Crediting strength and conditioning coach Brenton Gabbert for his hard work, Fagan said the Wildcats have been able to adjust to the new techniques and procedures.
“He’s done a phenomenal job setting that up and we’ve all had to adjust,” Fagan said. “Typically during this time of year, we’d be an hour in the weight room and an hour outside moving. He’s managed to get more out of the kids with this new plan. I think the kids are finally understanding to social distance and try to not group up.”
The main goal for the weight room in Fagan’s opinion is to build up injury prevention and make sure the athletes can control their body.
The progress they have shown has been noticeable from the first week of summer workouts, Fagan said.
With an eye on football, Fagan said the Wildcats will work on their passing game to accompany their option run game.
However, the first few weeks will be largely focused on fundamentals.
“It will be about getting the game back reintroduced to them,” Fagan said. “We have 3A athletes that when football was over, they went to other sports and we want them to do something else and work different skills. We’ll reintroduce the game to them like we do every year and hopefully by Aug. 3 we’re ready to roll.”
