The Muenster Lady Hornets began district play with a bang Friday, Dec. 11. Two school records were set as they trounced Collinsville 93-31 to move to 10-0 on the season.
Senior guard Jada Binder shot the lights out with 41 points on 12 3-pointers and the Lady Hornets as a team made 22 3s.
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said adding Binder, who moves into a starting role this season, to the already stout Lady Hornets offense, only makes this team more formidable.
“I think that’s the one thing 10 games in that this team has done so well,” Hightower said. “We’re going to see a lot of teams trying to take out Annie [Anderle] and Martie [McCoy] is an all-state player from last year, so Sarah Monday, Jada Binder and Audrey Kubis have all been doing a great job. I didn’t think it was any secret Jada is a great shooter and I think she’s our second best shooter behind Annie.”
Hillary Klement also added 15 points with five 3s and Hightower said on any other night, that would have been the story.
“It kind of gets overshadowed, but she had a career night and that’s a big game for most people,” Hightower said. “They chose to lead Jada open and she had a rough start missing four or five 3s, but it was great. When you’re shooting 40% in a game, we’ll take that all day.”
The Lady Pirates were running a zone defense against Muenster, leaving the Lady Hornets wide open from beyond the arc.
Hightower said he has confidence that his team can perform against whatever it sees from opposing defenses.
“I think we do a great job,” Hightower said. “Our girls are prepared for any defense we could possibly see. We work on every type of zone or man-to-man. We work scenarios of everything. We work really, really hard to not be surprised by anything. We know what we can run against certain defenses. There was nothing we had to really think through.”
Hightower said it was an ideal start to the district slate.
“I think it’s important to set the tone,” Hightower said. “It’s our second portion of the season and we’ve got district goals. You don’t want to be behind the 8-ball, so you want to have the right energy, focus and attitude. I think we did all three of those things. We got up early and I was pretty proud of that, especially on the defensive end.”
Muenster held Collinsville’s top player Katie Johnson to just eight points on the night, forcing her into tough shot after tough shot.
“It really isn’t a secret that she’s their piece and we had good practice last year twice with the older sister and they like to run a lot of ball screens for her to try to get her loose because she just needs a little bit of space,” Hightower said. “We did a lot of stuff trying to get over the top of the screen and flattening out our hedge and staying with that a little longer. I thought overall we did a good job.”
The Lady Hornets will travel to Tioga (2-10) on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Despite not losing a game this season, Hightower and the Lady Hornets are still striving for perfection and constantly looking to improve their game.
“The big point I was trying to drive home was that it’s business for us,” Hightower said. “When the game is going the way it’s going, it’s about keeping it together. From the second quarter on, I was coaching for games against Lipan or future opponents. Any kind of let down, we just can’t have that.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.