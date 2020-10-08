The Callisburg Wildcats had to wait a week to have their homecoming tilt against Chico, but once they finally hit the field, it was a one-sided affair in the Wildcats’ favor as they blanked the Dragons 46-0 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Callisburg head coach Eddie Gill said his team did a good job staying focused in the weeks leading up to the game despite the week delay. Still, he could tell his team struggled to get up to speed.
“It was strange,” Gill said. “You could tell with our 10 or 12 penalties that we weren’t very clean, especially early. We had been preparing for the game and we thought about trying to find another game, but I thought we played very well, especially defensively. We had a couple of good punt returns to give us short fields. Overall, I thought we got out healthy and improved from the week before.”
It was Callisburg’s first shutout of the season and Gill said it was something to be proud of because they don’t come easily.
“It’s hard to do honestly,” Gill said. “It’s hard to shut people out in today’s world. There aren’t a whole bunch of 7-0 or 14-7 games anymore. No matter who it is, they’re going to have some weapons.”
The Wildcats opened their season with a non-district 48-8 win over Howe and that was a feather in their cap after not winning a game last season.
Callisburg dropped a 14-0 loss to S&S Consolidated and a 41-6 loss to Lindsay the next two games, but rebounded with back-to-back wins. The Wildcats used clutch 2-point conversion to steal a 15-14 win over Honey Grove and then backed that up with their win over Chico.
“For us starting from scratch after last year, our non-district schedule was very challenging,” Gill said. “Even with our lopsided win over Howe, the score didn’t dictate how the matchup went. The physicality of their kids matched up well with us. Folks better hide and watch about Lindsay. They’re good. Honey Grove was 10-2 last year and had a lot of kids coming back, so that was a big win for us. Chico is struggling, but we took care of business and did what we’re supposed to do against struggling teams.”
The Wildcats didn’t commit any turnovers, but Gill said they need to improve on their blocking as they transition to district play this week against Nocona.
The Indians are 1-4 on the season, but Gill said be careful to judge them on their record alone.
“They beat Chico handily also, but their non-district schedule was pretty rough,” Gill said. “They do some things well and they’ve got a freshman quarterback, which you don’t see a whole bunch at the Class 3A level, and he’s pretty handy. He throws and runs the ball well and is a tough kid. They’re big up front and they beat Callisburg last year, so there is no reason to think they can’t get after us.”
When asked what he is worried most about when it comes to Friday’s tilt against Nocona, Gill said he is always more concerned about what his own team is working on more so than the opposing team.
“I worry about us,” Gill said. “Even if we were playing Holliday, who is probably by far the best team in our district, I would still be more concerned about us. Nocona does some good things, but if we do what we’re coached to do, we give ourselves a chance to win the ball game. It worries me more about what our execution and effort is going to be.”
