It all came down to the final game of the regular season.
In a battle for the final playoff spot in District 6-2A Division II between Callisburg and Valley View, it was the Wildcats that jumped out to the early two-score lead.
But the Eagles battled back and evened the score at 14-14 late in the third quarter.
With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, it was the Wildcats that rose to the occasion and forced a key turnover on downs for Valley View before scoring on the next possession to pull away for the 21-14 victory Friday, Nov. 6, at Wildcat Stadium.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Wildcats leapt up in celebration as they clinched their first playoff berth since 2015.
“I’m real proud of our kids,” Callisburg head coach Eddie Gill said. “It’s easy to be fired up, but to face adversity and be up 14 and all of a sudden you’re tied, we made plays. We’ve faced so much adversity. Everybody is dealing with COVID. Two of our kids had their house burn down this year. One kid lost his dad. And then all the coaches had to be quarantined. The way our kids responded with resilience and kept hanging in there, that’s the biggest thing to me.”
It was a tale of two halves.
The game began as a defensive grind as both teams turned the ball over on downs. Callisburg couldn’t punch it in from the Valley View 1-yard line, but the Eagles were unable to find their groove on offense and set the Wildcats up with spectacular field position at the Valley View 28-yard line.
Callisburg didn’t waste the opportunity as it took the Wildcats just four plays to find the end zone as junior running back Brayden Trammell rushed to the left for a 12-yard touchdown to give them the 7-0 lead with 5:17 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats’ defense kept Valley View at bay as the first half progressed and after they forced another punt to the Eagles 40-yard line, they made the most of their chance and punched in another touchdown.
Callisburg needed just three plays to make it 14-0 as sophomore quarterback Colton Montgomery found Trammell on a wide-open pass to the left flats for the 29-yard touchdown with 8:33 left in the first half.
Montgomery stepped up with starting quarterback Jake Pollard out with an elbow injury. It was Montgomery’s first start of his high school career and was at a loss for words after the game.
“It feels good to get a playoff spot in five years and I’m really proud of what the team has done and so proud of the coaching staff we have,” Montgomery said. “There are no words for it. I’m proud of each and everybody out on the field. At the beginning of the week I was nervous, but I had tunnel vision the rest of the week.”
Gill said he was confident that Montgomery could step up to the plate with Pollard out.
“He’s played a lot of positions for us all year long,” Gill said. “I hate it for Jake, but last week, Colton came in and he did exactly what I expect him to do. He made plays and I’m really happy for him.”
On the next Eagles’ possession, Valley View quarterback Logan Lewis was intercepted by senior defensive back Carlos Mata.
However, the Wildcats couldn’t convert this time around as they turned the ball over on downs to end the first half.
The second half saw the Eagles flip the script.
After holding the Wildcats to a punt on their first drive of the third quarter, the Eagles got back into the game with a flashy play from junior running back Colby Lewis, who took the direct snap and pulled away from the Callisburg defense for a 27-yard touchdown.
That trimmed the lead to 14-6 with 5:01 left in the third frame after a blocked extra point.
Valley View’s defense bowed up on the Wildcats’ next drive and coerced a punt to its own 49-yard line.
With the momentum on their side, the Eagles didn’t take long to even the score.
They needed just four plays as Colby Lewis’s 2-yard touchdown made it 14-12 and then sophomore wideout Wyatt Huber’s 2-point conversion leveled the score at 14-14.
Each team threatened to take the lead on their next drive, but both were eventually forced to turn the ball over on downs.
“We dropped an extra linebacker out to cover [Lewis] and he’s good,” Gill said. “We kind of sniffed out what they were going to do. After that, it was just a matter of making the tackle.”
With Callisburg getting the ball at its own 15-yard line, the Wildcats put together a season-saving drive.
They converted a key 4th-and-2 with a 57-yard explosion from sophomore running back Grayson Thurman for a touchdown to give Callisburg the 21-14 lead with 3:18 left.
“We were up and we thought we had them and we started to get a big head,” Montgomery said. “We realized that’s not what we needed to do and when they started coming back, we put our foot down and said that’s not going to happen. That celebration meant so much to me and I have a senior brother Colby, so that meant so much to the seniors.”
With Valley View’s last-gasp offensive drive falling short, the Wildcats took a few kneel downs to run out the clock and secure the win.
Callisburg will face Eastland in the opening round of the playoffs Thursday, Nov. 12, in Decatur.
