The Callisburg Wildcats showed flashes of ability in their 41-6 loss to Lindsay, but head coach Eddie Gill took the opportunity in his post-game speech to fire his team up.
On Friday, Sept. 11, Gill asked his entire team to text a first responder and thank them for their service.
He questioned if his players would be the ones that ran into the burning building to help a teammate and he hopes they will take that attitude with them the rest of the season.
The Wildcats trailed 28-0 at halftime, where Gill prodded his team to see what players were going to fight when the chips were down.
“The main thing we talked about was life,” Gill said. “Are you going to run into the tower? Are you going to be a first responder or sit back and point fingers and wonder who is going to help you?”
Overall, Gill said he thought his team played better in the second half.
“I really enjoyed our second half,” Gill said. “Lindsay is a great football team and they’re going to go a long, long way, but in the first half we were killing ourselves. We corrected those glaring, terrible things that were gashing us and we put a couple of drives together. There wasn’t a ton of adjustments. We made Lindsay punt four times and we did some good things, but I just hope they realize there is something to build off of.”
It took until the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats finally put together a lengthy, run-heavy drive that concluded in the end zone. Gill said it was nice to see his team continue fighting.
“Lindsay is just so much more athletic and they’ve got some skill kids that we just can’t stand in front of and run with,” Gill said. “Consequently, our whole game plan was to make long drives and try to keep their offense off the field. I was pleased with that.”
The Wildcats’ defense gave up some big plays, but they made the Knights work for their scores throughout the game.
Gill knows they were going up against a great offensive team.
“They can sling it around,” Gill said. “It’s hard at this level to put somebody on a field this size that can cover guys from sideline to sideline. Their quarterback is special and can put it right on the money. Most programs at this level can’t do that. Hopefully we’ll learn from it and get better.”
As the Wildcats travel to Honey Grove this Friday, Sept. 18, Gill said his team needs to come together in several facets of the game.
“We need to trust in each other and trust what we’re doing and try to get better day by day,” Gill said. “We want to win the play, win the drive and win the quarter.”
