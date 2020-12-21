Creeping out to a slow start and trailing after the first quarter, the Callisburg Wildcats stuck their chest out the next two quarters.
Callisburg took a lead to halftime and used a nine-point edge in the third quarter to stake their claim and hold off Whitesboro for the 60-51 win to improve to 11-0 and 1-0 in district play.
Head coach Shad Reed, who previously coached at Whitesboro 10 seasons ago, characterized the crucial showdown as a battle and a bloodbath after the game.
“I knew it was going to be a battle royale,” Reed said. “I knew it was going to be a four-quarter affair and it was really the first time we’ve been pushed for four quarters. I told our team that we have to get better finishing games. We got tired in the fourth quarter. Some guys were playing a lot of minutes and I didn’t get to use my bench as much as I’d like.”
Starting off district play with a win was imperative, Reed said, and he thought it was good experience for the rest of district.
“I knew it was going to be a grind and the district is going to be brutal,” Reed said. “We didn’t play Tuesday and I felt like we needed the rest, but we had to wait a lot longer to play this game and you could tell it was a big game. Both teams played hard. Coach [Toby] Sluter is a great coach and I’ve known him for a long time. I knew we were going to get their best and we were going to give our best.”
Senior Landon Condiff paced the Wildcats with 31 points, but started slow with just six points in the first quarter. He exploded with eight in the second quarter and found his long-distance shot with three 3-pointers and 13 third-quarter points.
“I told him that he was gashing them going to the rim and shooting the mid-range and I think he needs to trust that more,” Reed said. “Then that opens up his 3-point game and you saw that in the third quarter, which was the difference maker. I preached at halftime that the most important moment of the game. If you win the third quarter, you’re going to win the game.”
Reed said even when Condiff isn’t scoring, the rest of the team benefits from his facilitating and the Wildcats had Jessie Klein pitch in nine points and Ben Willis add eight points.
“I was pleased with Ben early and I always tell him that he’s going to get the stuff off the overhelp of Landon because he’ll find you,” Reed said. “He made some dart passes. I’d like to see other guys in double figures, but Jessie rebounded well and it doesn’t look like a whole bunch of points, but he made some big-time shots in big moments of the game.”
Callisburg took on Ponder on Monday, Dec. 21, and will resume play Tuesday, Dec. 29, with a home tilt against Gunter.
