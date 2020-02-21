Football coach Eddie Gill has been coaching for 38 years, but after being let go from Whitesboro after 13 years at the helm, he took a year off as a head coach and joined the Gainesville staff as an offensive line coach.
In that time, his fire for being a head coach returned. Recently, an opportunity came his way that he couldn’t pass up.
A spot as a head coach opened up at Callisburg and Gill couldn’t turn it down. Taking over for coach Gary Jack, who spent three years there, Gill is now the head coach for the Wildcats.
Gill said it was tough to part ways with Whitesboro after the school board went against the recommendation of superintendent Ryan Harper.
“It was a weird deal and even though it was a year ago, it’s still kind of weird,” Gill said. “There hasn’t been any official reason. The school folks were great and the kids were great, but yeah it was weird.”
Gill was a late addition to the Gainesville staff, but he lauded Gainesville athletic director James Polk for giving him the opportunity.
“I was going to retire,” Gill said. “You get a little bit kind of sour and those kinds of things, especially when there is a bad note that you’re kind of going out on. I had already sent my paperwork in. I’m due to get my first retirement check, but in late June, coach Polk asked what I was doing and asked for one more year. He said ‘I think you still have some left in you.’”
Polk said he didn’t hesitate to reach out to Gill.
“I didn’t agree with the reasons he was let go and all the stuff that happened,” Polk said. “The coaching profession is a brotherhood. I called him right after it happened and told him I would hope someone would do this for me. You don’t have to worry about a job. You’re a good dude and are highly respected in this area. I felt like Eddie could help me get to another level.”
Gill’s experience was invaluable, according to Polk.
“He’s been a head coach for 26 years and he’s a very spiritual guy,” Polk said. “I gave him the green light to be able to come to me and let me know what we were doing wrong or give me some suggestions. I respect him that much that he was a good sounding board for me and a good person for me to lean on for some advice.”
During his time at Gainesville, Gill had to go through a bit of a transition. He hadn’t been a position coach in 28 years, so there was much work to put in. In the process, Gill rediscovered his passion for coaching.
“The energy started coming back again,” Gill said. “It was quite the shock physically. After I got past the first wall of thinking I was going to pass out on the first day of two-a-days, everything fell back in line. It was exciting to be a part of what was going on at Gainesville. We got off to a 7-0 start and got on a roll. The kids were great and the coaches were great.”
When the season was over, Gill went to Polk and said he was ready to be a head coach again. Polk instantly understood.
When the job opened up at Callisburg, it was a no-brainer for Gill.
“Whitesboro and Callisburg had been in the same district for four years and I knew a lot of the coaches, but my wife Kay works for Cooke County Co-op and she’s been here for 14 years,” Gill said. “Coach Jack and I are buddies, but when that came to fruition, Mr. [Don] Metzler said there was going to be a change and I was like absolutely. I had already interviewed for two other coaching jobs, but one of them would have required moving and I’ve got a home in Whitesboro I didn’t want to leave.”
The hiring process moved fast at Callisburg and Gill said he was instantly on board.
“I was tickled pink and I was ready to get back to more comfortable work as a head coach,” Gill said. “This is kind of an answered prayer. It all worked out. It’s a good, familiar area.”
Callisburg went 0-10 on the season last season. Gill said the area is chock full of difficult teams, including defending state champion Gunter, which was in the Wildcats’ district.
“Coach Jack is a friend of mine and sometimes there are just cycles,” Gill said. “Athletics is a weird thing. Half the time you’re going to be on the wrong end of the stick. I think coach Jack did a lot of things really good and he had a string of really bad luck these past three years. I don’t know that Vince Lombardi or Tom Landry could have done any better.”
Moving forward, Gill said there isn’t any magic to improvement. It begins and ends with hard work as was evident at Whitesboro, where he led the Bearcats to eight playoff berths and their first playoff appearance in 100 years.
“Eventually you have to get better and I think that’s what interested me in Callisburg and why Callisburg was interested in me,” Gill said. “Everywhere I’ve been, we’ve been able to transition that athlete from below average to competitive and above average. Hopefully that will come through over the next few months and years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.