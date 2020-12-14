Winning wasn’t as easy as it has been lately, but the Callisburg Wildcats picked up two more wins on Friday and Saturday to move to 10-0 on the season.
The Wildcats will begin district play Friday, Dec. 18, at home against Whitesboro and follow up with another district tilt against Ponder on Monday, Dec. 21.
While the past two wins over Lindsay and Whitewright weren’t blowouts like the first eight wins, head coach Shad Reed said the team is playing great.
“We haven’t lost yet, so I’m not sure how they’ll respond to a loss, but we’re getting better at what we need to do,” Reed said. “The last two games were good indicators and they really exposed some weaknesses we had. These two district games before Christmas are big for us. Friday’s kind of a rivalry game for us and it’s going to be a pretty energetic game. Then we travel to Ponder Monday and they’re always a top dog.”
Callisburg moved to 9-0 with a 56-39 win over the Lindsay Knights on Friday, Dec. 11, but Lindsay was without a few of its top players. Still, Reed said it was a strong test for his team.
“We really wanted to play Lindsay at full strength and I know that those kids were going to be scrappy,” Reed said. “We had one of those games where we were coming off a big win Tuesday, but I knew Lindsay was going to be a tough game. We didn’t shoot the ball really well and they ran a 1-3-1 defense, which I liked seeing.”
The Wildcats were tested defensively and Reed decided to make a change midway through the game.
“They exposed our defense a little bit and forced us to go man defense,” Reed said. “We responded well in the second half. It was a 10-12 point game and we extended it out. It was a tough test. We base out of a 2-3 zone and if you’re getting hurt in one area, you can adjust, but not completely fix it. We moved to the man defense I thought we did well. Lindsay did some things to us that good teams know how to do.”
Offensively, the 56 points the Wildcats scored were a season low. Callisburg’s leading scorer Landon Condiff had 22 points.
Reed said they didn’t struggle to get shots, but they struggled to fall.
“We were comfortable in our gym, but in my opinion, it’s tough to shoot in Lindsay,” Reed said. “I always tell the guys that they have to find other ways to score. We got shots, but we just weren’t knocking them down. Landon had a rough game with 22, but I’d like to have his points in an off game. Jesse Klein scored 14 points and 13 rebounds. He had a heck of a game with six assists too.”
The Wildcats followed up Friday’s win with Whitewright. While Whitewright didn’t test Callisburg the whole game, it did take a 20-16 lead in the first quarter.
“I feel like Whitewright was one of the best defensive teams we’ve played,” Reed said. “They had a hard time scoring, but they had a great ability to defend on and off the ball. We were down to start the second quarter. We started in man defense, but then we jumped back into the 2-3 zone. I told them to stay the course because they weren’t going to shoot that well the rest of the game.”
Callisburg bowed up defensively and held Whitewright to just 14 points in the second half after taking a 31-25 lead at halftime.
“We just kind of tightened up, took away passing lanes, limited them to one shot and closed out on shooters,” Reed said. “They kind of went cold. Obviously, I praised them for their adjustment. When you can hold a team to single digits in a quarter, to me, that speaks volumes of your defense. We got after it and really focused on shutting them down.”
The Wildcats have been stout defensively of late, holding teams under 40 points the past seven games.
Condiff bounced back with 31 points in the win, but Reed said the whole team stepped up.
“Our offense came around,” Reed said. “We were below our average, but they had something to do with that. We’ve got to earn the 50-60 we get, but our goal is to hold teams to 40 and under. He hit five 3s and one thing they did do was focused on Klein, but Ian Green hit four 3s for us in that game.”
Reed said he wants his team to continue improving and not focus too much on its record.
“We need to work on our consistency and get one percent better every day,” Reed said. “We’ve got the pieces to the puzzle and we’ve got to continually improve and not let our record get to our head. You never know what a kid is thinking, but we preach every day about being humble and hungry. I like the underdog mentality. We’ve got a blue-collar mentality and anyone can be beat on any night. There are some high expectations, but they know they have to stay grounded to get there.”
As the Wildcats transition to district play, Reed said he believes his team has what it takes to make some noise.
“I feel like we have a good chance to win these games,” Reed said. “We’re a district contender and we can win the district, but there are other talented teams. As far as offense and defense, we work everyday on matchups. I like that this team can adjust. We’re game planning and they’ve never really studied film. I think we’re reaching a whole new level and they’re enjoying it. I feel like these kids are buying in.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
