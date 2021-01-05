Teams continue to take their shot at Callisburg and so far, they have missed.
The Wildcats dismantled S&S Consolidated 78-40 on Friday, Jan. 1, to improve to 15-0 on the season and 3-0 in district.
The past few games for Callisburg were 20-point non-district wins, but the Wildcats revved it up against S&S.
Head coach Shad Reed was proud of the wins, especially because the holiday break is always trepidatious for several reasons.
“It’s been good and crazy because we’re not in school and we’re trying to stick to a practice schedule,” Reed said. “We played Ponder right before the break on the road and that was a really big win for us. We played pretty good on the road there. We played Gunter and Bells back to back and we played pretty good with just one day of practice. Then we played Bells on the road and played pretty good over there. We took care of business at home against S&S.”
At the time Bells was 9-0, so the win was a big litmus test for the Wildcats. Because the games against Gunter and Bells were non-district tilts, Reed said the Wildcats were able to experiment a little bit.
“It’s hard to get through the first half of district because that’s the first time you play those teams and it’s hard to develop consistency coming back from Christmas,” Reed said. “We approached the Gunter and Bells games as practices for district. We’ve gotten better at our zone defense and we’ve run it the past few games. It’s hard to consistently work on it when you don’t have constant practice.”
Against S&S, the Wildcats jumped out to a fast start to the tune of a 26-8 first-quarter advantage.
“I didn’t want to count out S&S and they play hard,” Reed said. “The coach has them doing what he wants them to do. They’ve got a couple guys that can shoot it and our focus was to not give them looks. We had a 26-8 lead after the first and they kind of matched us 16-16 in the second. I wasn’t too happy at halftime. We let a kid come off the bench for them and score nine of their 16 points. We kind of let our guard down. We tightened back up in the second half.”
Callisburg erupted again in the third quarter by outscoring S&S 22-9 and finished with a 36-16 second-half advantage.
Reed said he wanted the team to play like it was 0-0 coming out of halftime and it did so.
“We have to be more alert on where the threats are coming from and we limited them to just one shot,” Reed said. “We didn’t give them the same lanes we were giving them in the second quarter. We were more aggressive. When you get up 26-8, you have to not relax. I told my kids at halftime that if you play every possession the same, you’ll get what you need to get done.”
Landon Condiff led the team with 33 points on seven 3-pointers, but other players stepped up as well.
“He lit up the scoreboard,” Reed said. “He played pretty solid. When we got up, he tried to get some more guys involved and I told him he needed to be more aggressive in the second half and he had three 3s in the third. Jessie Klein had 15 points and he had been struggling a little bit, but he took the ball the rim hard. He also had seven rebounds.”
The Wildcats’ depth also thrived in the game and Reed said a blowout game is also a great opportunity for the rest of the team to earn some valuable experience.
“I’ve challenged those guys,” Reed said. “For a stretch, I always talk about role players and Ian Green had eight points against S&S hitting two 3s. Everybody was in the scorebook but one. Ben Willis had five points. He also had four rebounds and two blocks. He’s pretty active in the paint and he gets a lot of blocks with about three blocks a game. Grayson Roberson had five points and five boards in that game. Dabi Torres had four points and four rebounds as well.”
Callisburg has a district showdown with Pilot Point on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and as the Wildcats continue through the first round of district play, Reed said the team is working on keeping its edge, especially as the Wildcats continue their undefeated season.
“Everybody is out to give us our best game,” Reed said. “We haven’t been beaten yet so there is added pressure. We’ve had tougher practices and we’re at the time of the year where we need to be playing our best basketball and we can’t have any letdowns. It doesn’t weigh on them as much as it does me. Every time you win, you put more pressure on yourselves. We are driven to win a district championship and we want to take it a game at a time.”
