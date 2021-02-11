The Callisburg Wildcats went from not making the playoffs last season to crushing everyone in their path this season.
Callisburg dispatched Valley View 83-33 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to polish off an undefeated regular season and perfect district record of 14-0.
The Wildcats trounced Valley View 86-38 in the first matchup and head coach Shad Reed said his team did well to not underestimate the Eagles.
The goal Tuesday was to use the game as a primer for the playoffs as much as possible.
“Coach [Curtis] Wilcox has a young team obviously and we worked our tempo press to work on angles and speedy teams that we might see in the playoffs,” Reed said. “Obviously we got up and you don’t want to press the whole game. I wanted to work on some things early. I wanted our guys to play hard and treat it like a playoff game because that’s where we’re headed. We moved the ball better than we ever have.”
Landon Condiff had a slow start to the game with just four points in the first quarter, but he erupted for 25 points in the next two quarters before sitting the final quarter.
Reed said Condiff did a good job of facilitating for his teammates while he struggled with his shot early, but once he got going, he was unstoppable.
“Landon is such a driven scorer and early he distributed and got his teammates in a rhythm,” Reed said. “He struggled early and then he took off. He’s one of those kids that can score 20 points in two minutes. He knows our other guys are going to have to score because next week we’re going to play guys that are just as athletic and are good defending teams.”
Condiff wasn’t the only player doing well offensively as four other Wildcats hit double-digit points. Ben Willis had 13 points. Jessie Klein and Ian Craft had 11 points each and Ian Green had 10 points.
“Ben played well inside and Jessie hit some good shots,” Reed said. “We had five in double figures tonight and that’s what you’ve got to have. I didn’t know Valley View was going to come out in a zone, but we’re cutting and not trying to go isolation the whole time.”
Reed was also impressed with his team’s defensive effort against the Eagles’ offense. The 33 points were the least amount of points the Wildcats have given up in the past 10 games.
“I feel like our zone is really, really good and we’re getting better cutting off the gaps,” Reed said. “We would have smaller guards come off the bench and I like to go man. They called timeout and we went to our 1-3-1 and we got a run off of that.”
Finishing off the regular season undefeated was important to Reed and the Wildcats.
“As a coach, I woke up and I told them that how many teams can run the table on their season,” Reed said. “I’m not saying we didn’t have our ups and downs. I scheduled Alvarado early thinking that was going to be the one that hit us in the mouth and gave us a loss, but we ended up hitting them in the mouth and winning by 20. We talk about being hungry and humble a lot. There aren’t going to be another group of guys from Callisburg that will do this in a long time.”
Callisburg closed out the season at 26-0, but the Wildcats are also in the market for a warmup game before their playoff game next Friday, Feb. 19.
Reed said the Wildcats will have to quickly turn the page.
“We have to relish it, but we’re not done,” Reed said. “I told them that they lit a flame in the program and in the community. Now, let’s go keep the flame burning. It’s our second season and it’s win or go home. I told those kids that there’s nothing better than jumping on a bus on a Friday afternoon going to a playoff game. We need to see some speed in a warmup game and a team that’s going to press us because we could see that in the playoffs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.