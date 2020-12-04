The Callisburg Wildcats continued their excellent start to the season Friday, Dec. 4, with an 87-39 victory over Collinsville to move to 6-0.
The win comes after a blowout win over Henrietta and at the heart of the Wildcats’ winning ways is Landon Condiff.
Condiff posted 32 points against Henrietta and backed that up with 39 points against Collinsville.
Callisburg head coach Shad Reed is in his first year at the helm for the Wildcats and he had a glowing review of Condiff’s game so far this season.
“I preach fast starts and strong finishes and when you have a guy like Landon, there’s a great chance that we’ll have a fast start,” Reed said. “He distributes the ball and the rest of the guys are starting to gel. If you’re his teammates, you’ve got to be ready because there was one game where he had three guys guarding him. We’re more fluid in our motion game and I feel like we’re ahead of the curve of where I was hoping we’d be at this time.”
Reed said Condiff is a gym rat and he would put a bed in the gym if he could. So far, Condiff has games of 35, 43, 47, 33, 32 and 39 points.
Reed said he’s never coached a player that has scored 47 points.
“His start offensively has started a fire in the rest of the guys because they know he’s going to score, but they’re feeding of it and playing harder,” Reed said. “It’s just building blocks and our younger kids are seeing it too.”
Defensively, Reed said he is also proud of how the Wildcats have played through the first six games.
“We run kind of a matchup zone and pressure the ball and try to create chaos and create offense from defense,” Reed said. “I love the offensive side of the game, but I’d rather see a steal and a transition bucket any day of the week because that tells me we’re doing it at the other end of the floor. We’re athletic and we’re starting to understand angles and cutting people off.”
What has Reed even more optimistic is his squad has even more room for improvement before it begins district play against a very competitive set of teams the includes Boyd, Paradise, Pilot Point, Ponder, S&S Consolidated, Valley View and Whitesboro.
Reed admitted that he wasn’t sure what to expect of his team coming into the season, but he was thankful of what the previous coach Kyle Jessie did with the team.
“Now I want to build a culture and put my stamp on it,” Reed said. “I think I’ve changed some things and I’ve seen some different things from our kids. I didn’t expect to be 6-0, but I keep telling the kids you have to be humble and hungry. We’re not going to have a perfect season, so when that first time we do get beat, how are we going to handle it?”
Reed said if he knew his team was going to be as good as it has been, he might have added a few more Class 4A teams to his non-district schedule.
Moving forward, Reed is hoping his team can find more consistency.
“I always tell them, that in close games, if you don’t rebound and defend at a high level you’re going to be in jeopardy of losing,” Reed said. “I’m never going to say we’re going to be 100% in those areas, but we’ve got to get better offensively even though we’re shooting the ball at a high level. There are going to be teams that can defend us at a high level, so we’ve got to figure out ways we can score off some different sets. We’re progressing and not regressing, so that’s a good thing.”
