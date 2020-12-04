Lorn R. "Ken" Kincaid, 92, passed from this life on November 27, 2020 in Decatur Texas. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3rd, at New Resthaven Cemetery in Gainesville, Texas, with Dr. Billy Moore officiating. Lorn was born on November 10, 1928 in Eric, Oklahoma, …