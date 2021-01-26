In the first matchup between Ponder and Callisburg, the Wildcats eked out a 68-60 victory on the road to start district 2-0.
In the second matchup Friday, Jan. 22, the Wildcats had a much easier time as they used an early lead to skate to a 71-52 victory.
Head coach Shad Reed said his team was more comfortable playing at home and that the strong start was key to the win.
“We got up on them and executed the game plan we wanted early,” Reed said. “We threw a different zone at them to throw them off balance. We got a lead on them and they made some runs at us, but we would shut that down and extend the lead a little bit.”
Callisburg moved to 21-0 on the season and 9-0 in District 10-3A.
Top scorer Landon Condiff bounced back from an average game against Whitesboro with a 45-point explosion against the Lions.
“Landon is a gamer,” Reed said. “He’s going to be hard on himself when he felt like he could have played better the previous game. They took away the 3-point lane on us with the extended zone and I actually stuck him in the middle and he was 12-of-13 on his 2-point field goals and 12-of-15 from the free-throw line. He also had 14 boards. He had a good night and he got hot early. He shot the ball really well and he got in a rhythm.”
Jessie Klein added 13 points while Ian Craft had eight points, but Reed lauded the rest of the team for doing things that didn’t necessarily show up in the box score.
“Ian Green is one of those guards that comes up with buckets and he’s capable of knocking down the three,” Reed said. “Ben Willis doesn’t score a bunch of points, but he takes up space in the middle and he averages about 3.5 blocks a game. He’s solid for us. He’s got a great knack for separating and reading the lane. That’s something that is really one of his strengths.”
Defensively, Callisburg showed improvement from the first contest as the Wildcats employed a bevy of defenses before eventually going back to their patented zone defense.
“We threw some multiple defenses at them and I felt like we got back to our bread and butter with our 2-3 zone,” Reed said. “One of their guys had 23 on us, but the prior game their guards had like eight threes and they had like one three this game. Our goal is to hold people under 50 and we gave up 51. Ponder is a good offensive team. I didn’t feel like we played well defensively the first game and we fixed our rotations.”
Reed challenged his team to step up after committing several turnovers in the first half. He said he felt like his halftime message was well received and his team responded by valuing the ball better in the second half.
Reed said the team always needs to improve, even in the midst of a win.
“We just have to keep our edge and improve defensively,” Reed said. “We have to continue to execute on the offensive end. We talked about not turning the ball over when teams pressure us. We’re setting up for a second season here. We’ve got five games left and if we take care of business, we should end up in the postseason. We’ve got to continue to do the little things and value our opponent.”
Callisburg travels to S&S on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and though S&S isn’t a playoff team, Reed said he tells his team to treat each game like a playoff game.
Despite shellacking S&S 78-40, Reed said the Wildcats didn’t play well defensively and that practice is the time to work on perfecting their game.
“I tell my senior leaders that it starts with them being ready to work,” Reed said. “You can’t sit back on what we’ve done. Our goal is a game at a time and we just stress the little things in practice. Some might say that we have the lightest part of our schedule coming up, but I don’t think that. There is a reason we play the games. We’ve got to do the things we need to do to win them.”
