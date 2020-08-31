The Callisburg Wildcats have officially moved on from last season. After going 0-11, the Wildcats already have one win in their pocket as they trounced Howe 48-8 on Friday, Aug. 28.
Callisburg head coach Eddie Gill said the win does many things for his team, but the number one takeaway has to be the confidence his team is gaining.
“Anytime you start a season, there are two really big games you want to focus on and that’s the first game of the season and the first district game,” Gill said. “I thought we did a good job of preparing and I thought we executed our game plan well. We played hard, we played with emotion and played with passion. That was really good to see.”
The Wildcats are still in the learning phase or their season and that started with having the right attitude as the game changed. Gill said is important to be able to roll with the punches.
“Everybody got to play a lot and several of the kids thought they did something wrong when we took them out,” Gill said. “It was just time for somebody else to play and it’s a learning experience. You could see the frustration on their face and when they could see how well we were doing, they were having fun. It was nice to see the fruits of their labor.”
Gill said the Wildcats took an early 21-0 lead, but it could have been a different story, so he isn’t getting too caught up in the score. Also, he didn’t want his team getting too high after a win.
“Bounces can go either way so you don’t want to get too overly excited,” Gill said. “I told them to enjoy the victory and we’ll get to work Monday and try to beat S&S Consolidated. Our goal is like any other football team and that’s to make the playoffs, but our biggest goal is to get better week by week, day by day and rep by rep. We still have a long way to go and we still haven’t arrived. We’ve still got a long way to go and I don’t think we’re where we can be.”
Junior Jake Pollard got his first start at quarterback and Gill said he played well.
The effort the Wildcats played with had Gill the most pleased, but offensively, they put up over 500 yards off offense and 400-plus yards through the ground game.
A wealth of running backs got into the action and Gill said he doesn’t see them leaning on just one runner.
“We ran hard and when we threw the ball we were successful at it,” Gill said. “Pollard managed the game very well and everybody wants to make plays and sometimes you can try too hard to make the big play. We had 18 first downs. We threw it just enough so that Howe couldn’t load the defensive box. We had nine ball carriers and nobody had over 70 yards. We had six different kids score touchdowns.”
Callisburg will hope for its first winning streak since 2016 when they host S&S Consolidated, which beat Tom Bean 56-0 for its first win.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
