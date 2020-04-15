After three years at Callisburg as the boys head basketball coach, Kyle Jessie is headed home to Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Jessie went to high school at Ardmore and will now coach his former alma mater.
“It’s a little surreal,” Jessie said. “I’ll be walking the hallways again that I haven’t been in for 16 years. It will be a little surreal in the beginning. You never think you’ll be coaching the high school you attended and here I am.”
Jessie said it was a really good opportunity to head back home — too good to pass up.
“I’m excited and can’t wait to get started,” Jessie said. “It’s a step up in classification. It’s Class 5A, but more importantly that’s where my family is and it’s where I was born and raised. It’s home. It’s something I couldn’t pass up.”
The step up to Class 5A is a challenge Jessie said he is looking forward to embracing.
“I look forward to competing against the big schools,” Jessie said. “When I started my journey in coaching I always wanted to find myself at a big school and see what I could do with a big program. The opportunity arose and I’ll start that journey next year.”
Leaving Callisburg is a difficult choice, according to Jessie.
“It’s always tough leaving a place you’ve grown fond of and I’ve been lucky enough to be here for three years and crossed paths with great students and great members of the community,” Jessie said. “It was definitely a tough decision because I enjoyed my time here. I have fond memories of my time here in Callisburg, but I had to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Jessie said he has no doubt the Wildcats will do well next season.
“That was tough to walk away from knowing we were so close to making the playoffs and the expectations were so high next year because we bring back six guys with varsity experience,” Jessie said. “Our junior and senior class will be good and I fully expect them to make a deep run in the playoffs next year. It was tough to walk away from something like that.”
Callisburg was Jessie’s first experience in Texas and he said he will miss the camaraderie of the community.
“With me being born and raised in Oklahoma, I’ll miss the Friday night lights,” Jessie said. “You see on TV what it’s like and I got to experience that. I’ll miss the small-town feel. I’ve never lived in a rural area and it’s definitely something I’ll remember forever.”
The 33-year-old Jessie has coaching in his blood and he said Ardmore was probably the only position that would lead to his departure from Callisburg.
“My father was a longtime coach and I’ve got family members that are longtime coaches, so it’s something I fully expected I would do one day,” Jessie said. “I didn’t really anticipate it. I always thought I would finish my career in Texas, but when your hometown calls that changes everything.”
Taking the next step in his career has him excited and he is overjoyed to get back to his family and resume some normalcy.
“I started off working in a small school and luckily through the hard work of my athletes, we’ve achieved success,” Jessie said. “It’s a next step. It’s going to be the next challenge for my career. The higher you get up in classification, there are more athletes and the game-planning will be different. In small schools, you’ve got one or two guys that stand out athletically, but there are more at bigger schools so you have to change some of your philosophies.”
