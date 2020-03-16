Callisburg’s Patterson to play football in Iowa

Since the age of 6, Callisburg’s Kace Patterson has been glued to the sport of football. Starting in peewee flag football, Patterson’s love of football has never wavered.
He recently secured his future to continue playing football at the collegiate level as he signed his national letter of intent to Briar Cliff University in Iowa.
Along with his passion for the game, Patterson is happy to further his education as well.
“I’ve always loved the game,” Patterson said. “It’s always been something I can rely on and always fall back to. The fact that I got a scholarship to continue my education and to pay for my school is truly a blessing. It’s amazing. I had my doubts in my junior and senior year and I didn’t think I could get this far, but I kept my head straight and kept working. I was blessed to receive multiple offers and I’m glad I landed where I landed.”
Patterson’s signing day has been a moment he had been looking forward to for a long time. Now that it has come and gone, the support he was shown means a great deal to him.
“I never thought this day would come and the past few weeks, I have really anticipated this day,” Patterson said. “I’m definitely excited and I’m ready to get to Iowa and play football. I didn’t know I had this much support, but the kids my grade in the school, I’ll always remember their support that they’ve shown throughout the year.”
Patterson’s future wasn’t always crystal clear as he recently had shoulder surgery, but his movement has returned and he said it is getting back to normal after surgery in November.
“The last day of my junior year, I dislocated my shoulder really bad and I played throughout the season and I think it came out about six or seven more times,” Patterson said. “It popped out and popped back in. I just now got released to fully do things. It’s been great. After surgery, it was hard and I didn’t think it was ever getting to feel the same, but after taking things light, I’ve been able to move it and my physical therapy has me back to full range.”
Patterson said it was tough to play through the injury.
“It was definitely physically and mentally tough,” Patterson said. “I knew I had to play and that I was depended on for the team. I just had to block it out and keep playing. I tried not to focus on it, but I would definitely feel it the next day.”
As both an offensive and defensive starter, Patterson was a stalwart for the Wildcats.
“It was fun being used as a multitool kind of guy and I kind of developed a better sense of the game in my head,” Patterson said. “I got smarter in the game. I learned respect for guys in their positions. Some of them were hard and some I’ve been playing forever. It was fun all year long.”
Former Callisburg head coach Gary Jack coached Patterson the past three seasons and he said Patterson was a beast on the defensive side of the ball.
“He was first team all-district on defense and was our only all-district player,” Jack said. “We had some interest in him and I started putting out some stuff for him to colleges. I think he’s got decent size and a good frame. He played through his shoulder injury, but man he was a force on the defensive side. He moves really well. He could even play tight end offensively.”
Jack said along with Patterson being one of the team’s leading tacklers, his leadership with the team didn’t go unnoticed.
“He always worked hard and was good around the team,” Jack said. “He’s a good kid and a good old country boy. He’s really good. He’s one of the best defensive linemen I’ve had in my career. He’s only going to get better.”
Patterson was recruited as a defensive end by Briar Cliff, but he said the team wants him to play outside linebacker.
“I didn’t play any linebacker, but I did scout team if the coaches needed me to,” Patterson said. “For me, I think it will be tough to transition to linebacker at first, but I feel like after meeting the coaching staff that they can get me where I need to be and I can be successful at any position they put me at. I know the basics of the position, but maybe I need to work on the small techniques here and there.”
After his trip to Briar Cliff, Patterson noticed how much bigger some of the athletes were. He admitted it was a bit intimidating, but he said he is excited to see how he can measure up and how much better he can be.
Patterson said he has fond memories of his time at Callisburg, from horsing around with his friends in the locker room to lining up on the field against his opponents. He said he will never forget his time at Callisburg.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve only done two things – rodeo and football,” Patterson said. “It might sound bad, but I love hitting people. I love the aggressiveness. I love the mental challenge. When they say it’s a game of inches, it really is. My team didn’t have that much success in high school, but I wouldn’t have traded any of the years I played at Callisburg for anything in this world. I’ve created lifelong friendships with people.”
