Friday’s tilt against Henrietta was a sobering experience for Callisburg head coach Eddie Gill and the Wildcats as they fell 58-14.
While the loss dropped them to 4-5 on the season, it sets up their biggest game of the year when they host Valley View on Friday, Nov. 6, in a battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 6-3A Division II.
After all was said and done, Gill said it was a confluence of the Wildcats shooting themselves in the foot and the Bearcats capitalizing on those mistakes.
“Henrietta is a good football team,” Gill said. “They’re not Holliday or [Wichita Falls] City View, but they’re a good football team. They’re solid and they do what they do very well. It doesn’t help with you have five turnovers, lose your starting quarterback and miss about 15 tackles. They’re good and we didn’t play very well and that combined led to the result.”
Callisburg quarterback Jake Pollard was injured early in the game. While he was still able to play defense, his hurt elbow kept him from throwing well, so Colton Montgomery had to come in.
Headed into the critical game against Valley View, Gill said the position is a large question mark.
“I expect [Pollard] to play defense, but I just don’t know if he’ll play quarterback,” Gill said. “Montgomery came in and did a really good job of running the offense. He’s getting all the snaps right now and our JV quarterback is getting all the backup snaps. Here we go.”
If the Wildcats are going to advance to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015, they will have to cut down the penalties and eliminate the turnovers, Gill said.
While their four wins on the season are more than they’ve had in the past three combined seasons, Gill said it’s time to take that next step.
“We’ve given ourselves a chance to compete for a playoff spot and you just don’t want to compete, you want to get one of those spots,” Gill said. “I’m excited and I can’t wait to see how our kids respond. You’ve got to love it [coming down to the final week.] This is what competition is about and what athletics is about.”
Valley View (1-8) is coming off its first win of the season – a 61-32 win over Nocona.
The Eagles are also finally getting back healthy. Both Logan and Colby Lewis played together against Nocona and Gill said he knows they aren’t going to be pushovers.
“It’s been tough for them, but we have the same type of kids,” Gill said. “They know each other. They’re getting a lot of their kids back and right now I’ve got a lot question marks. Consequently, I’d say the advantage has to go to the Eagles. They’ve got their running back and their quarterback back and they’ve got some big kids.”
Gill said the winner will likely be whoever wants it the most. If the Wildcats can return to their defensive form that saw them post back-to-back shutouts as a part of their three-game winning streak, Gill said he believes Callisburg can hang with Valley View’s offense which is coming off its highest output of the season.
“Our kids matchup pretty good,” Gill said. “It will come down to execution and at this time of the year, it’s a grind. Everyone is tired and sore, so you just have to work through the grind.”
If the Wildcats can defeat the Eagles and clinch a playoff spot, Gill said the impact would have on the program would be immeasurable.
“I think it would mean a ton, especially for our seniors,” Gill said. “I’ve been in places that were turnaround places. It’s easy to be a Holliday Eagle and Gunter Tiger. It’s dang tough to be a Callisburg Wildcat. If you continue to push and work and build that belief system or culture change, you start to realize that it’s not about the talent level. It’s about competition.”
The winner of this game will matchup with Eastland in the first round of the playoffs. The Mavericks are 6-3 on the season, but undefeated in district play.
