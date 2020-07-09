Callisburg athletic director Eddie Gill was hired in late February and about a month later, the coronavirus wreaked havoc on his plans to install his new football program.
Now that workouts have resumed, Gill and the Wildcats are in overdrive trying to make up for lost time.
“To me, I’m not only behind, I’m behind behind,” Gill said. “I got here about a month and a half ago and then all the shutdown happened, so we really didn’t get anything done. This is a very important time right now. It’s a whole new language. Football hasn’t changed, but it’s a different language. We’re bringing in a whole new system. It’s very important for everyone to be picking up those things.”
Building up that new vocabulary has been the primary goal the past several weeks and until the Wildcats can get that under their belt, Gill is keeping things simple and using every chance he gets to teach.
“We’ll do exactly what the UIL tells us to do, but if we can have workouts, we’ll have workouts,” Gill said. “Right now, you can tell by the look in their eye that we’re speaking a different language than they’re used to. Consequently, we’ve got to get that communication barrier broken down to where everybody is comfortable. We need every second of every day. The first three weeks were basically spent on fundamentals and that allowed us to speak the language.”
Gill said he was pleased with the athletes’ progress, but acknowledged that they are nowhere near where they need to be.
Still, Gill said he isn’t trying to overwhelm them in the first month of workouts.
“We told them right off the bat that it’s not Aug. 3,” Gill said. “We’ll work to Aug. 3, so make sure that you’re here and learn what we’re trying to teach as far as technique, lifting and running and all kinds of things from A to Z. We made a conscious decision to ease into it and now we’re weeks into it and it’s a lot more difficult, structured and intense. And of course as the summer goes along, it will get a lot harder.”
The enthusiasm the Wildcats have shown on both the girls’ and boys’ side is encouraging, Gill said.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Gill said. “Our numbers have been good. Our first two weeks, we averaged about 112. Half of it is about COVID-19 and they were so bored and pent up that they were just happy to be out working. It’s also something new. We had a couple new coaches that the athletes wanted to be around. One of the surprises has been the participation for the girls and the boys. I’ve been very pleased with all of that.”
Callisburg has been doing a different brand of weightlifting compared to traditional techniques, which have also allowed the athletes to effectively social distance.
“We’re more of a movement and explosive-based training,” Gill said. “We don’t have any partners or spotters, so that’s helped with COVID. A lot of the things are very high reps and a lot of core, multi-joint movements. So consequently, it’s a whole different look.The strength and conditioning are tied in together. You can’t separate those two.”
Gill said he still has to remind the athletes to follow the sanitation and social distancing protocol, but overall he said they’ve been good about it.
“Everybody has their own water jug,” Gill said. “We’re wiping and spraying everything down after every station. We’re talking to the kids and making sure that they are following proper hygiene. They are 14, 15, 16-year-old kids and they are dirty animals anyways. It’s different for sure.”
Having been cooped up for months, Gill said it’s been fun to get back to coaching and being around the kids.
“It’s different in a way, because you’re used to being up close and personal with everybody, but we still have the ability to develop relationships, so that’s key,” Gill said. “It’s wonderful. I’m very appreciative of Callisburg. We’ve been able to put together a good coaching staff and coach [Gary] Jack had some really good guys and gals that are still here from the previous staff. I’m hoping we get to play football because I don’t have too many seasons left in me.”
The Wildcats will resume workouts Monday, July 13, and Gill said he is anxious to see how the athletes come back.
“To me, that’s the main thing is with the retention, whether it’s offense or defense, before we wind into that Aug. 3 date,” Gill said. “So when we come in Aug. 3, we’re not just all big-eyed. I want us to progress every day. This is all voluntary. I can’t get too far out there or some kids will be behind.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
