The Callisburg Wildcats didn’t want to take their chances in overtime, so they made a risky decision and decided to go for the kill shot against Honey Grove on Friday, Sept. 18.
Trailing 14-7 late in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats scored with around two minutes left and then instead of tying the game at 14-14, they decided to go for the 2-point conversion.
The Wildcats dialed up a deceptive play that saw the quarterback toss to the running back, who then threw to a wide-open receiver for two points to give Callisburg the 15-14 advantage.
Callisburg’s defense held on the Warriors’ final drive to close out the win and move to 2-2 on the season.
Head coach Eddie Gill said knowing the Wildcats were on the road led to the decision to go for two points. They didn’t want to play overtime and let the Warriors’ rushing attack wear them down.
“We wanted to go for the win,” Gill said. “We had some momentum and they were huge. I didn’t want to let them go 4 yards and a cloud of dust. We had played pretty good defense, but they put together a long drive that took off about eight minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter. We had some success with what we call our beef set with bigger guys. We ran a sweep to the tailback and as soon as he got it, the corner came up and our guy was wide open. He caught it about three or four times before it settled in.”
Gill said his defense played well all game and that the Wildcats’ stop to end the game was impressive, especially considering the Warriors had scored on their previous possession.
“Honey Grove scored on their first series and they executed well,” Gill said. “After that, I thought our defense played extremely well. On their last scoring drive, our pads got a little bit high and our linebackers didn’t quite come downhill as much as they did, but I was very pleased defensively. We ran to the ball well. We played with excitement and passion and aggressiveness.”
Offensively, Gill said besides the Wildcats shooting themselves in the foot with penalties, he was happy with the limited amount of possessions they had due to Honey Grove controlling the ball.
“There were two or three times where we were deep in their territory and didn’t come away with any points and because of the way they played, you don’t have as many possessions,” Gill said. “They’re very methodical offensively and we scored on two out of our six drives, didn’t punt and didn’t have any turnovers. That tells you that we moved the ball.”
After Callisburg’s 41-6 loss to Lindsay on Sept. 11, Gill was impressed to see his team recover for a key victory.
“Our seniors came through and our captains got us focused,” Gill said. “I was extremely proud of our leadership and they did what they needed to do. They believed in each other. We’re not the most talented team in the area, but they’re working hard and getting better every week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.