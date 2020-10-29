Callisburg head coach Eddie Gill was forced to be away from his team for two weeks due to a positive coronavirus test and to say that he missed the game would be an understatement.
After dropping losses to Holliday and Wichita Falls City View while he was away, Gill is itching to get back on the field for the Wildcats’ road tilt against Henrietta on Friday, Oct. 30.
“In 49 years of playing and coaching, I’ve never missed a game so when I missed that first game against Holliday, I felt like a fish out of water,” Gill said. “Just watching film and the livestream is not the same. It was the same against Wichita Falls City View. I thought our effort was good, but we’re just not where Holliday and City View are.”
Gill said the Wildcats didn’t play well on the field, but he was proud of how they dealt with the adversity. He said they didn’t show an ounce of quit.
Callisburg played hard, but turnovers killed it in the past two losses.
The Wildcats (4-4) will be traveling to face the Bearcats, who are 2-5 on the season, but 2-1 in District 6-3A Division II.
Henrietta is on a two-game winning streak with victories over Nocona and Valley View.
Meanwhile, Callisburg is 1-2 in district play and a win against Henrietta would put them in much better position to secure a playoff spot in the final week against Valley View.
“I’m not one of those guys that doesn’t talk about the playoffs,” Gill said. “I want them to know what’s out there and what’s available to them. Sometimes you get some false sense of who you are, especially after a win streak, but I had to remind everybody that we were picked last in the district by everybody. And rightfully so. We were 0-10 the year before and hadn’t won three games in three years, but the last time Callisburg had a winning record, our seniors were in seventh grade.”
The Wildcats have already surpassed expectations, but Gill is saying, “why not us?”
Gill said his confidence level is high when it comes to the team’s ability to turn the page and shift its focus to Henrietta.
“When they step foot on the football field, they have to be confident that when the first bad thing happens that we don’t fall apart and make it easy for the other team to beat us,” Gill said. “We have been very basic, very fundamental and very technique-oriented to try to get back to what we do. We’re not big linemen, but those guys can still block and tackle.”
Gill told his team that Holliday and City View are as good as anybody in the state, so if the Wildcats can make the playoffs, they will have some key experience – something Callisburg has been short on in the past few years.
Rome wasn’t built in a day. That is the refrain from Gill to his team. The Wildcats are trying to build an empire with a wide foundation.
“That’s the fun part,” Gill said. “For 39 years of coaching, you see all these programs that are on solid ground. Every once and a while they’ll be a rise of great athletes, but it’s the ones that have that steady foundation that are good year after year after year.”
The Bearcats will operate out of the spread formation on offense and Gill said they are balanced both running and passing.
On defense, the Bearcats stunt frequently out of a 3-4 scheme and periodically move into an even front.
“We’re going to have to be very alert and sharp up front,” Gill said. “They remind me a lot of us. They’re not huge or the fastest guys, but they play hard and Henrietta is known for that. It sounds cliché, but when we were on our win streak, we didn’t turn the ball over and we eliminated penalties. That’s the key for us.”
