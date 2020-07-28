The Collinsville Pirates won’t be opening up any presents, but as Monday, Aug. 3, approaches, it is like Christmas in August.
The University Interscholastic League announced last week that Class 1A through 4A could begin their seasons on time and Collinsville athletic director Garrett Patterson said he and his team are anxiously awaiting what they have be working toward for the past several months.
“I’m super excited obviously,” Patterson said. “We just want to get some normalcy back in our lives and back in our kids’ lives and really get back to high school football. It’s just so exciting right now. Every day we get closer, it’s almost like Christmas.”
As excited as they are to get the news that the season will return, the next day of practice after the UIL announcement Tuesday, July 21, was just like any other practice, Patterson said.
“It was just another day to come back to work and we were preparing them for the unpreparable,” Patterson said. “I feel like our kids have done a really, really good job this summer of meeting those expectations and the unknown. I can only imagine how hard it is as a 16, 17 or 18-year-old kid.”
Patterson made a point at nearly every practice to remind his team that the season could start as scheduled, or it could take several months. Whatever the outcome, they needed to be ready as much as possible.
“The worst thing you can do is think you have more time,” Patterson said. “We had to prepare the kids to be mentally prepared to go Aug. 3, or a couple months later. The mental aspect of keeping them prepared was the most important thing. We had to keep them even keel. We couldn’t get too high or get too low.”
Based on all the information the UIL had, Patterson said he felt it made the right decision to let Class 4A and below start the season on time.
“I think they did a very good job of identifying schools that could play with lesser populations and less of a chance to pass around COVID,” Patterson said. “They did a very good job of realizing what high school athletics does for kids, but they also did a good job of realizing they had to do some things differently for the bigger schools.”
Like the rest of the schools that can start their season on time, the Pirates will be without their first scrimmage of the season and Patterson said not being able to get that game speed preparation will be a detriment.
“It’s difficult because you’ve been hitting on each other a little while, so you’re going to have to do some things to keep things interesting,” Patterson said. “It’s on us as a coaching staff to keep it interesting until we play Paradise in the second scrimmage.”
Collinsville will separate players into three locker rooms to allow more spacing and Patterson said he and the coaching staff is going to have to get used to thinking outside the box for many aspects of the season moving forward.
“There are a whole lot of things that are unidentifiable until you get into the season,” Patterson said. “You can’t get on the phone and call your friends to ask them about what to do in this situation because nobody has been in this situation. We have to write a new chapter every day in this book. We’re trying to keep today, today and worry about the major things.”
The 50% capacity rule for spectators isn’t something that worries Patterson much and he said they are figuring out the logistics of that as the days go by. They are considering putting the band on the track around the field to give fans more room to spread out.
“I’m not really that worried about it,” Patterson said. “Even in big games here, we haven’t completely filled our stands.”
Patterson said it’s important to control what they can control and as Monday approaches, he said the team is giving him tons of optimism for the season.
“I really feel like they’re committed to the team,” Patterson said. “I don’t feel like there are egos or selfishness on the team. They’ve got goals they want to accomplish. There is a whole bunch of solidarity in that team than I’ve had in a while.”
The goal for the next few weeks for the Pirates is to acclimate to wearing helmets and eventually padded practices. Offensively, Patterson said they are around 50 to 60% prepared on offense and 65 to 70% ready on defense.
The hope is that they will approach 100% in the next month.
“We’re light-years ahead of where we were last year, both offensively and defensively,” Patterson said.
Patrick Hayslip
