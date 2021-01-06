Their strategy was beginning to wear on Era, but the Collinsville Lady Pirates ran out of gas in their 60-44 defeat on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Collinsville was using its energy to beat the Lady Hornets up the floor and beat them to the basket. The Lady Pirates were getting behind Era’s defense and earning easy transition buckets. However, the Lady Hornets made corrections in the second half to send Collinsville to 1-3 in district play.
Head coach Daniel Johnson said despite not coming up with the win, his team never stopped fighting.
“Our kids play hard,” Johnson said. “We’ve got four freshmen, three sophomores and one junior and that’s how we play. We play young. It’s tough. We’re used to winning around here. But we always tell them that there are two ways to win, that’s the scoreboard and effort and that’s the one thing our kids do is effort.”
The lack of depth has been an issue for the Lady Pirates throughout the season and in the up-and-down game against Era, their up-tempo strategy worked for a while, but fell flat in the end.
“That’s been our game plan is to get everybody tired because we play good tired, but the problem is when it’s the fourth quarter and the other team has 12 kids and I’ve only got six, you can only get gassed so much,” Johnson said. “We practice fast at Collinsville. We practice very rough, tough and hard. We still do a lot of running, so when we get into our press, people don’t like it, but we don’t have the legs to do it for four quarters.”
Madison Ashton led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 16 points while Katie Johnson added 12 points. However, the two combined for just 12 points in the second half as the Lady Pirates were outscored 29-22.
The Lady Pirates also dug themselves a hefty 16-8 hole in the first quarter that they spent the rest of the game trying to climb out of.
“The bottom line is if Madison Ashton and Katie Johnson don’t score, we’re not going to win,” Johnson said. “When they score in the second and third quarters, but not in the first in the fourth, it’s tough for us to win. I think Era beat us with depth. It was the same thing against Lindsay. We were down by two points headed to the fourth and we lost by 20. When you’re playing six kids and they’re playing 10 and 12, it’s rough. I’m not making excuses because we have to figure out a way.”
Collinsville’s goal for the short term is to improve its offense and find more scoring opportunities. The Lady Pirates also need to cut down on the turnovers, which hurt them against Era.
“Our goal is we only get one shot with no offensive rebounds,” Johnson said. “It’s not our defense. It’s not like it was 98-40 like Muenster was. We’ve got to get better offensively, better at our pick and rolls, our offensive rebounds and our passing and cutting has to be better. We’ve got to get better spacing.”
As three-time defending district champions, the Lady Pirates are in rebuilding mode and so the expectations this season are to just make the playoffs. To do that, Johnson said the team has to take care of its winnable games.
“We’ve got to beat Tioga, Chico and beat Lindsay once,” Johnson said. “If we can beat them, we can get in.”
