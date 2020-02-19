After an incredibly successful regular season, the Collinsville Lady Pirates didn’t have the start they had envisioned in their first foray of playoff basketball.
Against Poolville in the Class 2A bi-district game at Denton Ryan High School, Collinsville trailed 15-13 after the first quarter and it wasn’t until the second frame that the Lady Pirates found their legs.
Collinsville outscored Poolville 18-11 and took a 31-26 advantage into halftime. Once revved up, the Lady Pirates’ offensive machine went to work.
Behind 31 points from Brittney Fields and 25 points from Carrie Johnson, Collinsville held off Poolville for a 75-60 victory on Tuesday, Feb. 18, to advance to the area round.
Collinsville head coach Daniel Johnson told his team at halftime that it played its “D” game and that the Lady Pirates had plenty of room for improvement.
“Poolville played their “A” game and that we were OK,” Johnson said. “We weren’t playing to our potential. They were playing the best they could play and we were playing the worst we could play. We played about average in the second quarter, but in the second half, we adjusted with our rebounding and our outlet passing. We started shooting the ball better and we figured it out.”
Johnson said the Lady Pirates’ defensive press worked well, but they had problems moving the ball around the court while committing several turnovers.
“Shots weren’t falling in the first quarter and we plan on Brittney and CJ scoring,” Johnson said. “They weren’t putting the ball in the hole like they normally do. However, in the second they started scoring. We didn’t shoot the ball well on the free-throw line. We had too many turnovers and not enough made shots. We gave up too many layups to them.”
The third quarter was heavily in the Lady Pirates’ favor as they outscored Poolville 20-12 and Johnson said their game plan of taking away Poolville’s layups finally started working.
“We always say, keep the tempo,” Johnson said. “Our motto is nobody works harder than us. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but in our mind, it is. We practice harder than everybody. We’re non-stop from the first whistle to the last whistle. It wasn’t just the seniors that helped us win, but we felt like all 10 players contributed.”
Katy Claytor also had eight points on the night with Katie Johnson adding five points.
Fields and Carrie Johnson scored all the points for the Lady Pirates in the first half. Fields had nine points in the first quarter and 10 in the second quarter while Johnson found her shooting stroke in the second quarter with eight points.
Fields said once the Lady Pirates found their rhythm on offense, everything started falling into place.
“I thought we played sloppy the first quarter,” Fields said. “We weren’t getting the ball to Carrie. In the second quarter, we started getting hot and Carrie got hot and I was hot, so it ended up being better for us even though we were only up by five at halftime. We like to play rough and aggressive and that’s our style. Whenever the refs gave us more of that leeway, we got into it and started taking the lead.”
As the top seed out of their district, the Lady Pirates have designs on a long playoff run, but Fields isn’t looking too far ahead.
“I’m hoping for state,” Fields said. “I have faith in my team that we can make it to state, but we just have to take it one game at a time. We work hard every day at practice. We talked about it every day about taking it one game at a time. We just go out and play our game and hopefully that gets us to where we want to be.”
Collinsville will face Archer City in the area round Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. in Chico.
