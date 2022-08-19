Collinsville withstood a late push Friday night as the Lady Pirates picked up a much-needed victory.
The Collinsville volleyball team defeated Alvord 3-0 at home, winning 25-16, 25-14, 26-24.
Collinsville (2-4) earned its first home win after a challenging start to the season against largely Class 3A competition.
Alvord (1-6) beat the Lady Pirates last year, but Collinsville returned the favor in a matchup of teams which reached the third round of the 2A playoffs last season.
Collinsville coach Carrie Messer said junior Addisyn McDonnell was a key part of the win.
“She brought just her normal energy,” Messer said. “The girls really worked hard this game to stay positive, and I think that that was a key element that we needed to win this game.”
McDonnell led the Lady Pirates with 10 kills, seven coming in the first set. She scored the winning points in the first two sets.
The junior said Collinsville won by playing with high energy.
“It’s been something we’ve been working on lately,” McDonnell said. “I feel like it really pushed us over the edge to sweep them in three. I feel like we got a little tired towards the end, and our energy just kind of fell. We really just have to keep it up to push through those final sets.”
Alvord fought hard in the third set as the Lady Bulldogs tried to extend the match. They mostly led in a back-and-forth start, at one point leading 12-8. Collinsville responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead, but Alvord took it back with a 5-0 run.
The teams traded the lead until Collinsville called timeout with Alvord up 22-19. Messer said the Lady Pirates had been playing a bit too loose, so she got them refocused.
“(I told them) to finish the game,” Messer said. “Don’t let them win. Prove that we’re the better team, and then I just basically told them to calm down a little bit and let’s finish the game.”
Collinsville came out of the break and tied it at 22. Alvord briefly retook the lead, but Collinsville served match point at 24-23. A service error extended the game, but Alvord hit the ball out of play before failing to return a serve from Abby Martin. The ace clinched the match for the Lady Pirates.
The first two sets weren’t as close. Alvord led briefly in the first after a 4-0 run, but Collinsville scored 14 of the last 19 points to go ahead 1-0 in the match. The Lady Pirates continued their momentum into the second, leading 13-4 early and eventually finishing on a 5-1 run.
McDonnell said this was an important early win for Collinsville.
“I feel like it’s going to push us to keep going in our season,” McDonnell said. “I feel like it’s going to be the step that we need to just go beyond in this 2022 season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.