The Collinsville Lady Pirates’ area-round 70-56 victory closely resembled their bi-district win over Poolville.
Collinsville recovered from a slow start and its pace eventually wore down Archer City in the second half as the Lady Pirates outscored it 19-4 in the final frame.
As slow as the Lady Pirates began, Collinsville head coach Daniel Johnson was quick to give credit to Archer City.
“I felt like Archer City was playing their A game and I didn’t think we played our A game,” Johnson said. “They held Carrie [Johnson] to just 10 points at halftime, but the girls didn’t have fear in their eyes at all. Carrie had 26 points in the second half. We wanted to win each quarter and if we can win the quarter we can win the game. We won the third by two points and the fourth we won by 14 points.”
Carrie Johnson had five 3s on the night on the way to a game-high 36 points.
Daniel Johnson said her belief in her shot never wavers.
“There’s no doubt about it,” Johnson said. “Her confidence is so high shooting the ball. She could go 0-6 and she can still go out and score 30 points. She didn’t want to let anybody down on her team. She also had seven assists and some steals. She did a great job. She’s another coach on the court and people don’t realize how hard to get the ball down the court and get the ball to her teammates.”
Johnson said a key run in the second half gave the Lady Pirates helped them pull away.
“I looked out in the third quarter and yelled they’re done, they’re done,” Johnson said. “The girls looked back and me and could tell. We had a 14-0 run and we never looked back. CJ hit two 3s in a row and Brittney [Fields] had a layup, but the biggest deal was we were playing the same speed. Archer City was tired.”
Fields had 21 points and was 6-of-8 from the field. Johnson said she held down the fort while the rest of the team found its game.
“I thought Brittney did well and I think 16 of her 21 were in the first half and she kept us in the game,” Johnson said. “We kept feeding her the ball and she had five blocks, so she played really well defensively. She did a really good job on the boards and getting rebounds. She was a presence on Friday and we appreciate everything she did for us. She does a really good job of controlling the paint and helping out on defense.”
While the Lady Pirates struggled at times in their first two playoff games, Johnson said the team was still happy to advance.
“When you get into the playoffs, I don’t care if we win 3-2, just win,” Johnson said. “Anytime it’s an elimination game, just win. We went down 12 points at one time and we weren’t playing bad, but we just weren’t hitting shots. I know they’re going to come sooner or later. We just weren’t sinking them. I know every coach says this, but we actually believe it — you just have to play good enough to get to the next round and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
With win, the Lady Pirates will face Muenster in the Class 2A regional quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Gainesville.
Johnson said he expects a tough test.
“I know they’re really good and well coached and well organized,” Johnson said. “They’re very fundamentally sound. We just want to go out and play our game. We feel like we’re very similar. We have shooters and rebounders and I feel like whoever is on their A game will win. Hopefully it’s us.”
The two teams faced off earlier this season with Muenster defeating Collinsville 74-27.
The Lady Pirates sport an up-tempo pace while the Lady Hornets try to slow teams down. Johnson said whichever team can impose its pace on the other will have the advantage.
“It’s about controlling the pace,” Johnson said. “Either us or them will have to adjust to their team’s pace. We’ll see who it is. I really believe we have to have great play from our post. She has to be a dominant force for us to have success. It’s a situation where we just want to play well. I just want to play our A game. If we do that and we get beat, I can walk off the court and feel good about it. If the high level is good enough to win, great, but if not, then so be it.”
Collinsville fell to Era in the third round of the playoffs last season and Johnson said it would be great to advance to the fourth round this season. The key to doing so will be controlling the glass, according to Johnson.
“We have to rebound the basketball in order to win, period,” Johnson said. “If you give shooters second and third shots, they’ll score. They’ll get their shot off. We know that, but it’s got to be one. It would be exciting to win. Volleyball went to the fourth round and we try to one-up everybody in our school. We’re trying to break that barrier and see what we can do to get there.”
