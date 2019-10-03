The Collinsville Pirates bested Lindsay last season 36-7, but several things have changed since then for both teams. The Pirates have a new coach in Garrett Patterson and the Knights have a new quarterback in Kolt Schuckers at the helm.
Patterson knows the Pirates will have their hands full when they face off Friday, Oct. 4, at Knight Stadium.
“They’re definitely talented,” Patterson said. “You can tell that when the skill kids have the ball in their hands. They’re going to try to throw the ball because they have so many skill kids. They’re just another good program. I don’t think we’ve played any bad teams. I know coach [Jeff] Smiley pretty well and he’s a good football coach. They’re going to play hard and we’re going to have to match the effort.”
Corralling the Knights’ potent offense will require the Pirates’ defense to cut down on the explosive plays, according to Patterson.
“You definitely don’t want to give up big plays, which is a big part of who they are,” Patterson said. “You want to try to limit them to have to drive the field and possibly make more mistakes instead of a three-play or four-play drive. If it’s longer, there is a possibility of mistakes. They do a good job attacking the entire field. We’re going to have to cover the whole field. Seymour was attacking the edges, but Lindsay is going to do the edges, the middle and their screen game.”
Patterson expects to see an aggressive Lindsay defense on Friday.
“They’re a multiple defense and Smiley likes to base out of a 4-3, but he’s adjusted his personnel a little bit,” Patterson said. “They’ve gone to a 3-4 and playing a lot of cover zero. Their athletes play a lot of cover zero. They have good skill kids that can man you up and then they can load the box to stop the run. They’re physical and they’ve got a linebacker [Cooper Carter] that’s very physical.”
Patterson said the Pirates’ offense has been growing each week and that they would have to take another step as a program this week and play a complete game in all three phases.
After Collinsville’s 32-26 defeat at the hands of Seymour on Sept. 27, Patterson said it was important for the Pirates to focus on themselves.
“We didn’t really play our style of football against Seymour,” Patterson said. “I’m talking about mentality and effort. We talk about two things always. We didn’t play with a very good mentality or good effort. When we do that, we’ve come out on the positive side of those games. We just want to keep focusing on playing our style of football which is a physical style and we want to win in the fourth quarter.”
Patterson said emerging in the fourth quarter is based on the will to win.
“It definitely boils down to execution,” Patterson said. “Number one, can you execute your assignment when you’re tired? That’s going to matter in the fourth quarter. When you get worn down, sometimes there is a question of how hard we can really go, but we want to ignore that and grind it out physically.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.