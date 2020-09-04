The Collinsville Lady Pirates have had a few pitfalls to deal with the last week. Aside from trying to find their game as district play approaches, they had to do it without nearly half their team.
Five Lady Pirates had to go into quarantine for eight days because they came into contact with a student that contracted COVID-19.
None of the players contracted COVID-19 and in the meantime, Collinsville had to make do with what they had.
“Due to a COVID-19 case in our school district, I had five of my varsity players go into quarantine for a week and a day, so the last time they played a game as a complete was Friday, Aug. 21,” Collinsville head coach Melissa Johnson said. “From that weekend, we started the week off without five varsity players. Of those five girls, four are starters. One was my setter and the other was a backup setter.”
Johnson said the lack of players caused a few complications, but overall, she was just happy her players are healthy.
“I knew that they didn’t have it, but there was concern for their well-being,” Johnson said. “At one point in time, I had practice with 12 players on varsity and JV. I tell them every day to be thankful we get to practice and play games and that we’re in a district that didn’t shut us down. Even though I didn’t have those five players, we still had two games last week.”
Collinsville was swept by Callisburg on Tuesday, Aug. 25, but responded with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 win over Gainesville on Friday, Aug. 28.
Johnson said the games and practices the Lady Pirates had were “weird.”
“It was like the gym was vacant and we had enough girls to play and we got through it,” Johnson said. “They stepped up and competed. That’s all I asked of them. We still got to play. We didn’t go helter skelter. As a softball coach and not getting to finish the season, and seeing other schools not starting on time, I tried to look at the optimistic side of things. I told them not to take a practice or game for granted.”
The Lady Pirates starters returned in a Tuesday, Sept. 1 game against Howe. Collinsville fell 25-22, 25-18, 26-24 to drop to 3-6 on the season.
With her team just now returning, Johnson said the team had to work out some kinks.
“Overall, out of those three sets, I tried two different rotations and then I went back to normal the last set,” Johnson said. “We were sloppy at times, but those are things we can clean up. We had the lead the entire third set, but those little things we have to fix before district.”
Despite her team being rusty, Johnson said canceling the game was a last resort.
“If I had an opportunity to see how we would have normally played, we would have done better, but it is what it is,” Johnson said. “We needed that game. I wasn’t going to cancel a game. We used it as a practice. I think the speed threw them off. Fundamentally, there were things that were there, but it was sort of back to square one.”
Having her team go through this COVID-19 scare has changed Johnson’s approach to keeping her team safer.
“We learned from that and I tried to isolate the team as much as I could, even in lunch time,” Johnson said. “We’ve been together since Aug. 3. I’m really trying to keep us self-contained. I felt like that loss against Howe taught us that we need to practice together. Nobody can step out after not practicing and perform well. Volleyball isn’t an individual sport.”
The Lady Pirates begin district play next week and Johnson said the team needs to work on its communication and chemistry.
Being aware of their teammates is something that still needs work, Johnson said.
“I’ve haven’t kept up too much with how the other teams in our district are doing,” Johnson said. “I’ve been so wrapped up in practice. We’ve got to game plan game by game and that includes watching film. We were able to see where people needed to go in blocking coverages. It’s one thing to talk about it, but it’s another to see themselves. I have to slow it down to make it no overwhelming.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
