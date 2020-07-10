Many facets of the Collinsville football program suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
From the time they were forced to take off to the players’ physiques to their knowledge of the game, the Pirates have been in catch-up mode and that includes the coaching staff.
Collinsville athletic director Garrett Patterson said the return to organized workouts has been great simply because of being around the athletes again.
“When we first got back, it was really exciting to see the kids,” Patterson said. “You always want to get in good work in and everything like that, but I felt like it was more important to see the kids and get those relationships back. That was a huge missing gap for me and the coaches. I missed our kids crazily. It so was hard to go from full-time relationship to ‘how are you doing’ through texts.”
The Pirates have sported over 50 athletes at practice per week and Patterson said the numbers have been good overall the first month.
“You can definitely tell the investment and program buy-in is there,” Patterson said. “Kids like being up here, which is important because it shows the program is building in the right direction. Honestly, with us being the smallest Division I school there is in Class 2A, it’s a good thing for us because we have to have those numbers to compete.”
Patterson compared the progress of workouts to a car with manual transmission.
“We want to go from first gear to second gear to third gear,” Patterson said. “We just focused on getting them back into shape with a lot of movement. In the weight room, we didn’t want to go full tilt like we normally do. We really gradually tried to get them back into it. Their bodies will be able to get a lot more weight on them as the summer goes.”
Being smart about their pace in the weight room is crucial, according to Patterson.
“Probably the most frustrating thing was the amount of gains and physical changes we were seeing in the weight room and now it’s kind of regressed,” Patterson said. “We’d like put it on them as fast as we can, but time is time. You can’t make more time or redo time, so we want to get them as close to where we were.”
Patterson said workouts have had to be tailored to the social distancing guidelines and as a result, there has been ground made up on the football side.
“We can only fit a certain amount of kids in the gym with the guidelines and we only have so much staff,” Patterson said. “We can only get 20% of our kids in the gym. Football has been really good. You can definitely tell we’re getting into year two. My older kids understand very, very well what their roles are and there is a whole lot less explaining drills and more doing drills. There are much better quality reps. The system is in place now.”
On the field, offense has been the focus.
“It’s very hard to practice defense if you can’t do anything one on one,” Patterson said. “You’re very limited. We’ve been working on getting a lot of offensive reps in with timing to get back to where we need to be.”
The University Interscholastic League announced Wednesday that one-on-one drills were allowed beginning Monday, July 13.
The Pirates are going back through signals and formations to recoup the progress they had made before the pandemic halted workouts.
“It’s really going back through and refreshing things and making tweaks to things that we did previously,” Patterson said. “Technically, in a normal workout period, you typically work out all the time, especially during April and May, but we didn’t get a chance to do that, so we’re going back and refreshing and making sure that when Aug. 3 comes we can install a lot faster and be a lot more proficient.”
Patterson said the evaluation process of players never stops, especially at small school such as Collinsville.
“You’ve got to always evaluate your personnel and fit your scheme to your personnel,” Patterson said. “All this stuff on air is great, but football is a physical sport. You really don’t get a feel for who kids are until you get pads on. You can project all you want, but you have to see the physical part of the game.”
The Pirates’ gaze continues to be fixed on the start of football season and Patterson said the month of July will be key for preparation.
“We’re probably at about 75% of where we want to be and we need to be close to that 100% by August,” Patterson said. “We have to refine and refresh. We have to continue to get reps, especially throwing the ball because the quarterbacks needs to be on the same page with the receivers.”
