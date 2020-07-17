The on-and-off nature of summer football workouts has tested the Collinsville Pirates, but athletic director Garrett Patterson said the athletes have taken the challenges in stride.
It has been difficult finding a rhythm for the athletes on the conditioning side, Patterson said.
“It’s very hard because everything is so routine,” Patterson said. “As far as how you’re trying to build structure, a weight room or a football program. It’s like climbing a set of stairs. You’re going step one, step two, or step three. If you take two weeks off, physically, you’re back at the first step. It’s hard to continuously build. It’s the same thing in a football program. It’s really, really, really difficult to prepare for stopping and starting.”
Patterson said he is really encouraged about how the athletes have dealt with the changes.
“Obviously, we’d like for things to be different and for them to be a little bit further along, but their mental composure is the biggest thing I’m proud of,” Patterson said. “I haven’t heard one senior worry or one say anything in a negative manner about why we are doing this. They are staying really composed. I’m really proud of the whole high school program. The young kids are just trying to figure it out.”
The athletes have been sore this week after taking the previous week off, but the retention of the football concepts has been pretty good, according to Patterson.
“I’m still worried about the physicalness and being able to handle the aerobic and anaerobic side of just being able to breathe, be in shape and have that conditioning,” Patterson said. “[Thursday] was the first day that I was pretty hard on them. We don’t need to settle. We need to push forward and not get into the COVID mindset of hey I can relax because this is going to get pushed back.”
Patterson said the athletes haven’t been negatively affected by the up-and-down practice schedule and he is drilling into them to take advantage of the ability to practice while other schools cannot.
“Kids don’t realize it and they are just worried about getting through the workout and football itself,” Patterson said. “Any kind of incentive I can build into them, I want to make sure that incentive is there. They may not understand that this is the time to take advantage where other teams are at home. We’re up here working. If we get to start Aug. 3 and we play a team that didn’t, we’ve got a competitive advantage.”
Workouts have consisted of position-based instruction and with the recent change from the University Interscholastic League to allow one-on-one work, Patterson said practice was able to get more complicated.
“It’s really good,” Patterson said. “It allows you to do a lot more instead of doing stuff on air, which isn’t realistic. That’s not how the game is played. It’s been really good to do one-on-one stuff again. We’ve got to get work done and at the end, we do some team stuff and kind of get our kids to take the pieces of the system and run it all together. It’s like a car. You take these individual pieces and put them together and it runs.”
Patterson said the best teams he’s been around have always had fun while working on their craft and he said he is seeing that from this year’s team.
The high school football season is still up in the air with a decision from the UIL expected in the soon, Patterson said they are preparing as if the season can start at any time.
“The way that I view it is I’m going to prepare like we’re starting Aug. 3,” Patterson said. “Any extra time we get if they do push it back, that’s more time we get to get back in shape. Obviously you want more game conditioning, but you can only control what you can control. I really try not to worry too much about when we start or when we’re able to play games, I can control how we’re getting ready. I don’t care when it is. It could be Aug. 3, Sept. 3, Oct. 3, or Nov. 3, we have to be ready to go.”
Collinsville is approximately 80% up to speed on defense and 50% on offense and Patterson’s worry is finding that offensive rhythm before the season starts.
Patterson said he doesn’t expect that to take too long and the current goal is to continue to get the athletes in shape.
“That’s my biggest concern is the amount of conditioning they’ve lost in the two months off,” Patterson said. “They’ve had a month, but it’s not the same as going from January to August. We want to make sure we’re getting as good in shape as we possible can. I like where our kids are at.”
