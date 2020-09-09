The Collinsville Pirates couldn’t have asked for a much better start to their first two games of the season.
The Pirates have put up 70 points of offense and have come away with two clutch victories over Blue Ridge and most recently Cooper.
Collinsville caged the Bulldogs 40-33 on Friday, Sept. 4, and head coach Garrett Patterson said Cooper’s offense was a challenge, but he was pleased with how his defense answered the bell.
“Their offense is really hard to prepare for and we had trouble with the quarterback all night,” Patterson said. “He was very hard to handle, but we got it fixed in the second half. They’re a good team and good program for sure. It feels good to be 2-0. A lot of the things we’ve been practicing have paid off. We’ve been able to handle the close games as well as we can.”
The Pirates’ ground game was on full display against Cooper and covered up for their three turnovers.
“We didn’t punt all night long and the run game was really, really effective,” Patterson said. “Offensively, I’m really pleased. You can definitely tell we’re in the second year. Last year, we were very, very vanilla. We’ve opened it up as far as our offensive schemes go and they can function at a high level.”
As well as the defense has played, Patterson said the Pirates still need to clean up their susceptibility to giving up big plays.
That area of their game will be tested this Friday, Sept. 11 when the Pirates travel to Peaster, which is also 2-0 on the season.
“That can be attributed to our pre-snap alignment and our tackling,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to also clean up our special teams. Once we get that done, we’ll be pretty good. The big thing for us is we’re trying to lock in on the next two weeks and get better. It’s much better to be 2-0 than 0-2, but we’re really trying to get prepared for our district. Our next two games don’t matter all in all, but the one against Lindsay here in three weeks is going to be a huge one.”
Peaster opened the season with a 34-0 win over Venus and follow that up with a 42-23 victory over Alvord last Friday.
Patterson said Peaster is similar to Blue Ridge in that it throws the ball frequently, so the Pirates’ secondary will have to be on its toes again this week.
“They’ve got a really good running back, pretty good quarterback and really good linebacker,” Patterson said. “Their running back is about 6-2, 200 pounds and he runs really well. We’ll see if we are tackling well because if not, he’ll be running through all our tackles.”
Peaster’s defense fluctuates between playing its 3-4 scheme and a high-pressure cover-0 look. Patterson said the Pirates will need to be prepared for both.
“They run it two different ways where they let you make the mistakes or they tighten everything down and pressure you with their outside linebackers,” Patterson said. “It’s almost two different worlds and you kind of have to prepare for both. Last week, we knew for the most part what Cooper would be in all game, but this week, it could be different play to play.”
With the Pirates picking up two wins over two good teams in Patterson’s viewpoint, that has Collinsville optimistic about their start and the confidence is building.
As much as getting to 3-0 would be good, Patterson said, the goal is to improve in the deficiencies the Pirates had against Blue Ridge and Cooper so they are ready for district play.
“We’ve talked about some of the things that happened last year when we went 3-1 and then going on a four-game losing streak,” Patterson said. “We’ve talked about how we have to practice differently if we’re going to be in the hunt for the district championship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.